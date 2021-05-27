Bunn Hats: improvised crafts | New York Amsterdam News: The New Black Vision

Alternatives have become a necessity during the months of this COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone had to find new ways to adapt to their life situation. And suddenly, as we approached the shores of madness, Zoom appeared! Yes, Zoomit gave us a virtual platform to hang out with friends, throw birthdays, celebrate New Years, happy hour and the musicians were broadcasting their performances live, oh good day.

But wait, where was I going to wear all my hats (especially Bunn’s)? Then it struck me: of course, at the Zoom parties. It was odd at first but, like the Zoom and Linus blanket, it became a source of security that linked me to those pre-pandemic days when wearing hats and going out was pure joy. There was a time in Harlem where hats were more than a fashion, they were a cultural statement, an independent style for men and women. At the time (1950s), 125th Street was lined with men’s hat shops including Stetson, Knox and Beau Brummel. Once your hat was purchased, it was steamed (steamers right there in the store) to keep its shape. There were all kinds of hat blocks, including Lester Prez Young’s favorite, the Porkpie. The Harlem cats loved the shape of the diamond.

As hat shops began to disappear in Harlem, as well as around Prospect Avenue in the Bronx and Fordham Road, the cultured style plunged. Although jazz cats always sported edges that they bought on the road in hot places like Chicago and Detroit, it didn’t help Harlem. Then 20 years ago this young man named Bunn (right, first name only as Madonna and Prince), with swagger appeared, with something in mind but not sure what. He tried shoe-making, then sewing, but after a visit to the tailoring district with a friend, they got hooked on hats. I wanted to do something more ethnic, Bunn said. No one really made hats for people of color, people with dredges and braids had to be accommodated as well. They were waiting for me and I was welcomed. There was a real void after the late 1980s when 125th Street changed.

Bunn started out making great caps and stuff that he made in his house and sold them on 125th Street and Lenox Ave., before moving on to men’s hats. He added a different rhythm to the original hat designs, putting it on the line for a new demographic. Bunn says his felts are imported from the Czech Republic and that he deals directly with importers. I had the opportunity to do wholesale but that would have involved the reproduction and loss of my identity as a craftsman. For me, it’s one hat at a time.

He originally had fashion shows outside his Harlem hat shop (Hats By Bunn) featuring designers and models from the tri-state area. The show got so big it was hard to run without a staff, Bunn says. The goal of the show was to give back to the community. He understands fashion styles and is not a clerk but a hat maker, so all of his suggestions to customers are worth following. If that’s none of your business, that’s a bad reflection on me, he said.

The point is, you can see someone walking down the street with a hat on and instantly know if they are from Bunn. I want my hats to be different. I create all the time, not following styles, but trying to create styles that I have in my own head, he says. If I follow the trends, I might as well have a regular job. Bunns’ stellar reputation over the years has earned him references from haters such as JJ Hatters, on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street, perhaps the only major hatter in New York City. I like being here, doing what I’m doing, Bunn notes. It is an institution. People go to Broadway, Sylvias for soul food and then here in my store.

Ironically, men and women have been wearing hats for years but never did until Bunn stepped on the scene. Each hat has its own male or female challenge but the same approach, Bunn said during our interview in her shop. My church hats can be worn on a Wednesday, for Easter, or for an art show.

Bunn originals have been worn at the Oscars and in film, television and magazine presentations. His hats have become a mainstay for jazz musicians like Bill Saxton, Craig Harris, Patience Higgins, Etienne Charles, writer and producer Willard Jenkins, singer Aaron Neville and this writer. During the pre-COVID-19 period, a brothers car was driven up from Washington, DC to collect their original skimmers (hats). On another occasion, a minister and his wife came from Maryland to collect his order for four hats.

When the mandatory lockdown went into effect, I took the first day off. Then the next day I got back to work, rolled the doors down and got busy every day, answering the phone and setting up my summer line without interruption, Bunn explained. For the first time in many years, I had a great line ready to open from June. My clients immediately came to support me, to make sure my doors remained open. I have a lot of respect for them. Bunn is still waiting for tissue due to the pandemic. He notes that his kids put him in touch with Instagram and Facebook accounts so he can have an online presence. Her Instagram account had 17.00 viewers in February. During his 20 years with Hats By Bunn, he never advertised. He says, people love what I do. I am still me, still Bunn despite success or recognition.

Hats By Bunn, 2283 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd. (7th Avenue), Harlem, New York. Website: https://hatsbybunn.com. Instagram: @hats_by_bunn. Facebook: www.facebook.com/Hats-By-Bunn-126581424184325/