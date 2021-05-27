Francesco Scognamiglio launches a new brand: Monogram – WWD





MILAN – Francesco Scognamiglio is making a comeback with a project called Monogram. WWD has learned that the Italian designer has sold his former brands Francesco Scognamiglio and Maison Francesco Scognamiglio to Y Capital Management, the investment fund that in 2015 acquired 30% of the Italian designer’s fashion company. When asked about the reasons for his decisions, Scognamiglio said he and his investor had different views on the company. Scognamiglio made his catwalk debut in 2000 in Alta Roma, in the Italian capital, during Couture Week and after this experience regularly shown during Milan Fashion Week. In 2016, the designer introduced a couture line in Paris. Following the agreement between Scognamiglio and Y Capital Management, the designer will not be able to use the nickname of Francesco Scognamiglio and Maison Francesco Scognamiglio. However, he retained the rights to the Instagram account @francescoscognamiglio, which will be essential to communicate his new project. “The toughest things that happen to you in your life definitely make you stronger and I’m ready to restart with new energy,” the designer said. “My monogram becomes my logo, the particularity of this new adventure, which will have a strong digital component.” The designer’s line will include ready-to-wear and couture, identified respectively by a pink and white label. The first rtw collection will be “a sort of concise wardrobe of genderless pieces reflecting my signature style,” the designer said, and it will debut in February of next year. Her couture line will debut with a presentation by appointment in Milan organized on the occasion of Paris Couture Week in July. An event in Dubai will be organized to present the fall 2021 couture range. The designer has just returned from Dubai, where he worked on creating a series of outfits that an unnamed princess will wear to an exclusive wedding. “I will definitely take an increasingly personal approach in this new chapter of my personal and professional life, because I believe that women have a huge desire for something special and unique,” said Scognamiglio, who all throughout his career has created special pieces for VIP clients and celebrities, including Madonna. In the works, with the launch of a perfume, is also the opening of a location on the island of Capri next year. “It can be my own window to the world, because Capri, which I saw as a home from home, is the meeting point for celebrities and international clients,” he said. See also: EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga restores historic salon for first fashion show EXCLUSIVE: Pieter Mulier to debut with Alaïa ahead of Paris Couture Week Ralph Rucci talks Paris couture, ostentatious consumerism and American fashion







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos