Fashion
Fashion ignores supply chain carbon
The fashion industry has gained a bad reputation when it comes to the environment over the years. Although brands increasingly seek to position their products as sustainable, the industry’s lack of concern over Deforestation, overproduction and burn excess inventory tells a different story.
It may therefore be surprising that the British brand Superdry appears at the top of the FT-Statista list of European climate leaders. But, among the thousands of companies surveyed, it is the one that has reduced the intensity of its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions the most between 2014 and 2019.
It’s not the only fashion company making the cut: nine other clothing brands are on the 300 companies list. However, while this may suggest the industry is improving, further analysis of the data reveals a more complicated picture.
Clothiers are making significant progress on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which come from a company’s internal operations and the energy it purchases, respectively. But up to 80% of the sector’s emissions are in Scope 3: those produced by the rest of the value chain. And most clothing brands don’t even try to measure them yet, let alone cut them down.
Ignoring Scope 3 can result in falsely low emission totals in many industries. It’s particularly problematic in industries dealing with manufactured goods, says Linda Greer, senior global researcher at the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, a nonprofit research organization.
The big picture
In fashion, Scope 3 shows typically include those from tailoring factories, dyers, fabric factories and farms – mostly not belonging to the brands they supply – while Scope 1 and 2 relate only to the head office and stores of a company.
According to CDP, a global non-profit organization that helps companies manage their environmental impact, these Scope 3 emissions are 25 times more intensive than Scopes 1 and 2 in the apparel sector, compared to 11 times more intensive, on average, in all sectors. . For some of the other fashion brands on the FT-Statista list, the number is even higher: H&M estimates that Scope 3 emissions represent 99.5% of its environmental impact.
This is why ignoring Scope 3 when assessing the total climate impact constitutes, according to Greer, “professional misconduct”.
“I hate to be so harsh, but we have a pressing issue on our hands and we can’t afford to ignore the vast majority of shows,” she said. “The tragedy is that for many years these emissions were overlooked because they are more difficult for businesses to calculate.”
But difficult doesn’t mean impossible, and some of the brands pioneering their Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction are also starting to make headway on Scope 3. Some of the lessons learned from dealing with the former may also apply to the latter. .
According to Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton, the company was able to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 96.3% between 2014 and 2019 by making a few simple changes, the most important of which was the shift to the use of gas. renewable energies. Extending such a policy could have a significant impact on Scope 3 emissions in the future.
“If you were to force the winds of change in the industry, renewable energy would be the first thing to focus on,” says Dunkerton.
He also believes that fashion should rely less on aviation to transport its products and should embrace localized manufacturing as a way to get clothes to market on time. “Simply by reducing air freight, we have managed to save 40,000 tonnes of CO2 [since 2018], “he says. Superdry is also switching to more energy efficient LED lighting in stores and warehouses, just like H&M.
And after?
For now, both companies are avoiding carbon offsets – paying others to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. They say if they use them in the future, they will do so sparingly.
Burberry, which has achieved a similar baseline emission reduction as H&M, takes a similar point of view – although it has already started limited investments in both external offsets and offsets initiatives within its company. supply chain (called “inserts”).
“We could be end-to-end carbon neutral tomorrow if we decided to [buy more offsets]Says Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry. “But we strongly believe in the need to reduce first and foremost.”
Whether the company can turn this belief into reality will become clearer in the years to come. But as he plans to start reporting his Scope 3 shows from 2021, it should become easier to hold him accountable.
The same goes for H&M, which already reports on Scope 3, but says it will for the first time seek “limited assurance” from its auditor for the next round of numbers it releases. Superdry is also looking to recapture parts of Scope 3 this year after the coronavirus pandemic hampered its reporting for 2020, but admits it still won’t track the entire supply chain.
Ultimately, the industry still has a long way to go – especially since most of the brands listed here have yet to commit to meeting supply chain emissions targets aligned with the Accord. of Paris on climate change. But at least the contours of the problem become clearer.
“We cannot continue to focus on 0.5% of our actual emissions,” says Kim Hellström, head of corporate social responsibility strategy at H&M. “We are part of a very dirty industry and we need to open our eyes to what really needs to be done.”
