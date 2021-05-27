Mark Smith: Why can’t Scottish men admit what the kilt really is?





YOU may have heard the news that traditional kilt making has been added to the list of trades that are in danger of disappearing, so we should probably talk about what is in danger here. We should also be talking about the weird and, to be honest, unsettling relationship some men have with their kilts. All kinds of complicated questions run deep into the plaid, including politics, nationality and gender, and maybe one day Scottish men will admit it.

When it comes to making a traditional kilt, I saw the process for myself when I visited Kinloch Anderson in Leith. The kilt is made of an eight yard stretch of material and the skill is to flour it so you know exactly where to place the pleats. The whole thing takes at least eight hours for a qualified person.

The problem – and it’s the same with sporrans – is that there are a lot of cheap imports, which put the traditional trade under pressure. Hand kilt making has now been added to the Heritage Crafts Association’s list of endangered species, along with arrow making, flint cutting, and shoemaking. This means that these wonderful traditions could disappear altogether. In some ways, however, it seems odd that the threat to traditional kilt-making now presents itself. The kilt has never been so ubiquitous, but maybe a lot of men think the lighter, cheaper kilt is easier to wear and lug around. The cost of a handmade kilt can also be daunting – these days you can easily pay over £ 1000. The other problem with kilts is that, if you get one, it has a lot of baggage and attitude, some of which is a bunch of rubbish. For many, the kilt is the standardized view of Scotland, but they weren’t always so common. My parents got married in the 60s and my dad didn’t even think about wearing a kilt. I also spoke to historian Patrick Watt about tartan and his experience was similar. Dr Watt, who was curator of modern history at the National Museum of Scotland, told me his father wore a kilt to his wedding in 1976, but people asked him what he was doing. “A lot of people wear kilts now,” he said, “but it’s a recent thing – in the past 40 years.” There is no doubt that part of this recent enthusiasm for kilts has something to do with recent enthusiasm for independence, the idea being that kilts are a link to national identity, rebellion or a form of modern Jacobitism. But all I would say to that is: check your history. It may not be true, as some people believe, that the Highland dress was invented by Walter Scott, but the modern romantic image was popularized and disseminated by Queen Victoria. And look at this fact: In Culloden there were kilt welds on both sides. The idea of ​​clan tartans, which is also associated with kilts, is also an irritating modern obsession. Traditionally, people mixed and matched tartans, but now there’s an idea that you should wear your clan tartan and, if you don’t, a bumptuous boredom will tell you why you should. But why should the kilt be associated with “rules” and cultural snobbery? Better to do your own thing (my kilt, by the way, is made from an Irish tartan). Finally, there’s one more thing we should talk about, and it’s one that most men are reluctant to discuss: sex and gender. I was at a ceilidh a while ago and the topic of men dressing ‘as women’ came up with most guys saying they weren’t comfortable with the idea. I pointed out that they expressed this opinion by wearing skirts, to which their response was “these are not skirts, these are kilts!” That says it all, doesn’t it? We live in a society that says some clothes are for women and some clothes are for men; many men also think that skirts are “wrong” and that kilts are “right”. But how many men are hiding their true feelings? How many men would like to try on “women’s clothing”? And how many of them do it secretly when they put on their kilts? Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.







