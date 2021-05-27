Fashion brands feel the pinch as profits plummet



Shops closed at Platinum Fashion Mall in Bangkok, Thailand. The fashion industry has been hampered by weakening consumer spending and slowing tourism due to the Covid pandemic.

Most fashion categories are suffering this year as the pandemic continues to ravage the economy.

Large fashion companies such as Minor Group, distributor of the Esprit, Bossini, Charles & Keith and Anello brands; ICC International Plc, the distributor of Arrow and Guy Laroche; and Greyhound Co, the distributor of Greyhound’s lifestyle brands Greyhound and Smileyhound, said their revenues have fallen by an average of 20% to 40%.

Sales of fashion products through wholesale outlets fell by more than 70%.

Dhitibhum Wongkiatkachorn, director of marketing and business development at Greyhound Co, said the fashion market is expected to remain weak in the second quarter of this year due to continued Covid-19 infections.

“Greyhound’s business recovered fairly well in the first quarter, but the new outbreak in April halted sales,” Dhitibhum said. “Performance remains weak in May due to relentless infections. Additionally, customer traffic in shopping malls has declined, causing our sales to decline 30-40% year-over-year. between April and May. “

He said online sales were also suffering from last year’s first outbreak due to weakening consumer confidence.

The firm estimates that the lukewarm market sentiment will continue through the third quarter of this year. As a result, Greyhound is postponing the launch of new sports product lines for its two fashion brands, Greyhound and Smileyhound, as well as a new fashion brand until the fourth quarter of this year. However, the firm has accelerated the launch of its sales campaign for its summer collection by two to three months, from May to June 30 of this year.

“We believe that if the situation improves due to widespread immunizations, our regular customers with high purchasing power will be ready to shop,” he said. “We believe there is a demand for fashion products, but we need to create a marketing strategy where customers feel there is enough value to buy.”

Mr Dhitibhum said the company has not closed any fashion stores and plans to open two new boutiques in department stores this year.

Minor Group faces a similar scenario as the company, through its listed subsidiary SET Minor International Plc (MINT), reported to the Thailand Stock Exchange that MINT’s retail activities in the first three months this year fell 31% to 473 million baht. , mainly due to weak consumer spending in the fashion sector, temporary closures of some stores and the slowdown in the tourism sector amid Covid-19.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, MINT announced that the number of its stores had dropped to 428 from 473 in the same quarter last year, mainly due to the closure of the OVS and Etam brands. Of the total 428 retail outlets, 77% are operated under fashion brands including Anello, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Esprit and Radley, while 23% are operated under lifestyle brands such as Joseph Joseph, Zwilling JA Henckels, Bodum and Scomadi.

According to Chaiyapat Paitoon, chief strategy officer at MINT, spending that is not necessary could be suspended from 2020-2022, with the group focusing on hotel and food activities.

Thammarat Chokwatana, executive vice president of ICC International, the SET-listed fashion and cosmetics marketing subsidiary of Saha Group, said his company’s sales fell 20-30% in the first quarter of this year. year and performance was still weak as 80% of its sales are in retail stores and fashion is the priority item to cut.

“Previously, we expected the fashion industry to improve by the middle of the year, but it is not yet as good as expected. If the vaccines are distributed throughout country, the market is likely to recover, ”Thammarat said.

The company plans to focus on promoting potential brands and exploring new channels to drive sales, he said.

Meanwhile, Mc Group, the distributor of Mc Jeans, listed on SET, is beating the trend. The firm said its sales revenue in January and March rose 4.3 percent to 776 million baht.

“Our sales in the first three months of this year are slightly below our target, but we are still satisfied,” said Piya Oranriksuphak, Mc Group CFO, attributing the increase mainly to multi-channel including online, corners in department stores, its own free service – stores and mobile trucks.

The company has 633 points of sale for Mc Jeans, against 640 points of sale in 2020. Of the total, 337 are its own independent shops, 290 in department stores and six mobile trucks. He plans to open new stores at gas stations this year.