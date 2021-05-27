Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, who wore the black dress better? Mom Madhu reacts

Priyanka Chopras’ mother Madhu Chopra has argued that her daughter is being compared to Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka Chopras’ mum Madhu Chopra showed her daughter’s support when the actress and Deepika Padukone were compared on social media. The famous mom took to Twitter to express her point of view.

WHAT IS MADHU CHOPRA SAYING?

Priyanka Chopra recently shared photos from a photoshoot, in which she can be seen wearing a tight black dress. The photos reminded fans of a similar photoshoot performed by Deepika Padukone. When an entertainment website posted photos comparing Priyanka and Deepika in black dresses, many expressed their point of view.

One of them was Priyanka Chopras’ mother, Madhu Chopra. She tweeted, only blind people will think they are wearing the same outfit @. Besides, Pri always wears Haute Couture better (sic). While Madhu Chopras’ account is unverified, Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are following the account on Twitter.

REACTION OF NETIZENS ON THE POST

Twitterati has mixed reactions. While some supported Madhu, others believed that she should not interfere in such matters. And the most important. your daughter is no longer 16! This is not a contest (sic), a Twitter user said. Both are class. Why should moms interfere? (sic) commented on another.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN COMPARISON WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA

The comparison between Deepika and Priyanka Chopra is not new. They have both been opposed several times. According to DNA reports, when Deepika Padukone was asked about the comparisons, she said: “On a personal level, I know Priyanka very well for all kinds of comparisons. It seems strange to be compared to her because our worlds are totally distinct.

ON THE WORK FRONT

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit, The Intern. While Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK for the filming of her next Citadel project.

