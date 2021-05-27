Fashion
Patek Philippe just dropped 7 new Aquanaut watches for men and women – Robb Report
Following the release in April of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want by presenting a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second most fashionable model, with seven new references. They include the first white gold chronograph in the men’s collection, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new ladies’ double hour movement and three new Aquanaut Luce models in stainless steel with new colors and larger cases – from 35, 6 to 38.8 mm.
The new Aquanaut Luce for women Ref. 5269 / 200R-001 ($ 40,216) features an upgraded quartz movement, the Patek Philippe Caliber E 23-250 S FUS 24H, which adds a second time zone to the watch. It uses two central hour hands: a skeleton hand for home time and a solid hand for local time. To keep the dial clean when you’re not traveling, Patek has devised a way to align the two hour hands to become a single hand. The dual time system is already a feature of the Men’s Aquanaut Ref. 5164, but on this watch it uses two pushers on the left side of the case to set the local time. On the Aquanaut Luce Travel Time, the movement has been made more user-friendly by transferring the adjustment system to the winding crown. There is also a discreet day / night indicator at 6 o’clock. The case is in 18k rose gold and the bezel is set with 48 diamonds totaling 1.11 carats.
The other Aquanaut Luce in 18k rose gold, the 5268 / 200R-001 ($ 49,914), has also been increased to the larger case size of 38.8mm and contains an automatic movement, the 26-330. SC, with date and seconds and a stop-seconds function to set the time to the exact second. The dial is white with applied gold numerals covered in lume, a staple of sports watches. The bezel is set with 48 diamonds totaling 1.11 carats. It’s water resistant to 120 meters and comes on a new integrated matte white rubber strap, in case you want to take your precious cargo for a dip.
There are three new references of the Aquanaut Luce in stainless steel ($ 20,108), with new colors – black, white, or khaki green – and a larger size of 38.8mm. The color khaki green was introduced in the men’s Aquanaut in 2019 and was over a year ahead of its time in terms of trends – green is the big color of the dial for 2021. It’s also a blink of an eye. look at the original 2004 model, which had a dial in a slightly different shade of green. The matching composite rubber strap has a patented folding clasp secured by four independent latches. It contains the quartz caliber E 23-250 SC with a sweeping second and a date window. The new references 5267 / 200A replace the old Ref. Models 5067 (in black, safari brown, pearly white and blue-gray). The bezel is set with 48 diamonds totaling 1.11 carats and is water resistant to 120 meters.
The big novelty for men is the very first Aquanaut Chronograph in white gold Ref. 5968G ($ 69,194), is available in the same khaki dial color, with a matching integrated strap, or in a new midnight blue color. Patek Philippe launched the Aquanaut Chronograph in 2018 in steel. It has a 60-minute counter at 6 o’clock that echoes the rounded octagonal shape of the bezel. The CH 28-520 C automatic caliber movement has a rare flyback function on which the central chronograph hand also acts as a permanent seconds hand. The 42.2 mm case is, like the other watches in the new Aquanaut collection, water resistant to 120 meters.
The Aquanaut, which debuted in 1997, is often referred to as the little brother (or sister) of the hugely popular Nautilus. Both are sporty and have the same porthole-inspired rounded octagonal case design, but the Nautilus is hinged on one side and usually comes on a strap, while the Aquanaut comes on a rubber or composite strap. On the dial, the Aquanaut presents a checkerboard grid, compared to the horizontal lines of the Nautilus. The Luce in the name of the ladies version refers to the diamond bezel, which appears on all models. The Aquanaut, with its entry-level pricing, allowed younger customers to discover the rarefied world of Patek Philippe. And, if Patek has chosen to classify its new Aquanaut pieces into men and women, thanks to the size of the cases in the collection, all models can be worn by any gender.
