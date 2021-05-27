UPDATE 1-Fashion e-tailer About You will float in Frankfurt





* Seeking at least 600 million euros to invest in new shares * Turnover increased by 57% last year to more than 1 billion euros * Profitable in key markets, growing rapidly in new ones * B2B commerce platform competes with Shopify, SAP, Salesforce (adds CEO interview, IPO details, background) BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) – German fashion retailer About You announced Thursday that it plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and invest the profits in overseas expansion and development of its business-to-business technology platform. The Hamburg-based startup, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish tycoon Anders Holch Povlson, is seeking to raise at least 600 million euros ($ 731 million) through a private placement of new shares, while existing shareholders would also sell shares. Sources close to the offer said it would value the company at around € 3 billion. About You, which rivals Shopify, SAP and Salesforce, said its appeal to younger buyers and the tech platform offered a compelling growth story for investors. We are the only company in our industry with a proven internationalization strategy, co-founder Tarek Mueller told Reuters in an interview. About You recorded revenue growth of 57% in February to 1.17 billion euros, and achieved its first positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the last quarter since its inception. launch in 2014. He cited estimates that the fashion market in Europe is worth € 400 billion, of which € 75 billion is traded online. He predicts that online fashion sales will grow at an annual rate of 10%. Mueller has resisted comparisons to Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer, saying About You has appealed to a younger audience who like to research outfits before deciding to buy. Most of our customers use us to browse. Our competitor isn’t Zalando, it’s downtown, he told Reuters. About seven in ten people in continental Europe live in the suburbs or the countryside, he noted. For them, the classic shopping trip is now more appealing on their smartphone, he said. About You expanded to 13 new markets last year, bringing the number of countries in which it operates to 23. It achieved more than half of its sales in its main German-speaking markets, where revenue increased by 29% and achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%. In the rest of Europe, sales increased 145%, but its EBITDA margin was minus 18%. Its technology platform, on which more than 60 external stores are already installed, recorded a 61% increase in turnover last year and a positive EBITDA margin of 12%. About You said he was encouraged by the strong start to his current fiscal year and forecast revenue growth of 40-50%. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are acting as global co-coordinators and associate bookkeepers on the transaction, Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as associate bookkeepers. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jan Harvey)

