Thebe Magugu to present his spring 2022 collection at Pitti Uomo – WWD

MILAN – Thebe Magugu will be the guest designer at the 100th edition of the Pitti Uomo International Men’s Show, which will take place in real life in Florence from June 30 to July 2.

The South African designer will host a live event to present his spring 2022 collection on the first or second day of the show at the Fortezza da Basso venue, which will also host the Pitti Bimbo show dedicated to children’s clothing this season.

“I am incredibly proud to be this season’s guest designer for the Pitti Uomo Anniversary Special by presenting our first men’s clothing capsule. I have immense respect for the fair’s commitment to heritage and tradition through the ever-widening prism of the new, which we wholeheartedly believe in Thebe Magugu, ”said Magugu. “Fashion is an incredibly smart industry, with an ability to transport, inform and inspire the public and, through Pitti, we plan to continue our commitment to share our history and culture through honest and thoughtful clothing.

Mogugu, who created his fashion brand in 2016, was awarded the LVMH Young Designers Prize in 2019. The designer, the first African to win the competition, impressed the jury with a collection, called African Studies, which mixed codes from menswear and womenswear with a mix of bespoke silhouettes in sturdy outdoor fabrics and flowing pleated silhouettes, some printed with journal entries he used to record his nightmares in as a child. In 2019, Magugu also won the General Fashion Curation and Content Award at the International Fashion Showcase in London.

Last January, the designer, who launched his brand’s online store in September 2020 with a look inspired by the front-end look of .edu sites, reflecting Magugu’s tradition of naming his collections after college courses, created a philanthropic installation at Le Bon in Paris. Department store Market offering 20,000 embroidered flowers made by women from South Africa. The designer also created matching embroidered flower brooches, the proceeds of which went to Dessine L’Espoir, an organization that supports development projects on the African continent.

“Thebe Magugu not only shows an unconventional and peculiar approach to fashion design, but he also has a special energy as an individual,” Pitti Immagine CEO Raffaello Napoleone said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. . “He has studied fashion design, photography and media and his multifaceted experience will be reflected in the event he organizes in Florence.

This edition of Pitti Uomo, which marks a return to physical format after two editions of the men’s clothing fair organized exclusively online via the digital platform Pitti Connect, will be atypical.

As Napoleon explained, Pitti Uomo will be much smaller, with 300 exhibitors instead of the traditional 1200 in the past, and will feature a program of projects and events focused on the Fortezza da Basso, “where we study a strict protocol of procedures to ensure the highest levels of security, ”said the executive, adding that each person entering the site will have to prove that they have been vaccinated or must present a negative COVID-19 test.

According to Napoleone, since the government decree to resume physical fairs from June 15 was not published until the end of April, Pitti Immagine only has 60 days to organize Pitti Uomo, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati. The latter will take place from June 28 to 30 at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence.

“This is a major effort, but we are excited to return to physical events, which are crucial to our business,” Napoleone said, adding that the participation of international buyers and journalists at the fairs will depend on new regulations. which will be released by governments in the coming weeks.

In particular, while visitors from Asia – Pitti Uomo is typically frequented by 800 from Japan and another 800 from South Korea and China – are not expected this season and only a few retailers are expected from the United States, the show will be mainly attended. by Europeans in June. They will be free to travel across Europe with the upcoming introduction of the Green Pass, a certificate that individuals will need to bring with them to show they have been vaccinated, have antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 or have tested negative.

Pitti Uomo will welcome visitors to the fairground with installations designed by graphic designer Francesco Dondona, who on the occasion of the anniversary of the fair played with the number 100. The fair will also have a special section, created in partnership with Unicredit, showcasing the collections of seven sustainable brands, including DNI, Myar, Patchouli, Reamerei, Stories, Vitelli and Woo.

In order to offer support to small and medium-sized exhibitors, Pitti Uomo this season created Pitti Studios, where professional photographers will help brands create digital content to promote their spring 2022 collections.

“It’s a big investment for us, but we think it’s crucial for all of our exhibitors, not just the biggest ones, to boost their visibility online,” said Napoleone.

While the figures on the performance of the fashion sector will be released at a physical press conference Pitti Immagine will host in Milan in early June, Napoleone said that while the general mood in the sector is positive, businesses will take time to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted by Napoleone is the significant increase in the price of raw materials and logistics. “In the same cases, prices have increased by 30%,” said the executive, noting that this will be one of the themes addressed by exhibitors at Pitti Filati, which will present the collections of 60 yarn manufacturers.

“We are very happy with the feedback we are receiving for Pitti Filati,” said Napoleone. “We welcome all the big companies who present their new collections there and we hope to welcome all the creative teams of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world.