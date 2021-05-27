Friends Fashion: 11 vintage Rachel Green outfits the bride and groom still wear today





After years of not-so-patient waiting, it’s finally time. Friends: The Reunion will reunite the six beloved sitcom stars for an hour-long special on May 27, more than 17 years after the last episode aired. In the words of Janice Litman-Goralnik: Oh. My. God. Friends fever swept the world, and it made us very nostalgic for the ’90s (and’ 90s), and in particular the wardrobe of the undisputed style icon of shows, played by Jennifer aniston As we indulge in the long-awaited reunion, it was Rachel Green’s outfits that were still coveted after today. advised 1. The cheerleader outfit She might have put it on as a joke, but this red and white cheerleader outfit is Rachel’s classic. From pom poms to pop socks, it’s cute and a little bit sexy. 2. The apron Rachels’ signature look during her years as a waitress at Central Perk involved tight tops, mini skirts, and a seemingly endless amount of adorable little aprons, like this floral number from season two. 3. Jeans and t-shirt < style="display:block;padding-top:144.2278%"/> David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in Warner Bros. TV series ‘Friends’ Now that mom jeans are back in fashion, this simple yet stylish white tee and faded denim jumpsuit is so trendy. 4. The pajamas < style="display:block;padding-top:66.3836%"/> Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in Warner Bros. Friends TV series Even the Rachels pajamas were cool in typical ’90s fashion. She wore that lumberjack shirt and shorts while playing Twister in season one. 5. The alternate reality outfit OK, so together the cow print jacket, fluffy purple top, and pink leopard print pants are a bit too much, but you’ll find one of these items in stores today. As seen in The One Who Could Have Been, the Rachels style of alternate reality is much more colorful than the regular Rachels. 6. The black dress < style="display:block;padding-top:67.8625%"/> Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in Warner Bros Friends TV series Of course, she opted not to dress up for the Halloween party in season eight, donning a chic strapless black dress instead. LBDs were a Rachel staple in subsequent seasons. 7. The shirt dress < style="display:block;padding-top:141.8637%"/> David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in the Warner Bros. Friends TV series. Rachels’ work clothes during his Ralph Lauren years consisted of a lot of pointed cuts, like this elegant gray shirt dress. 8. The floral dress < style="display:block;padding-top:66.731%"/> David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in the Warner Bros. Friends TV series. There’s something a little Carrie Bradshaw about this 50s-style dress from season seven, which Rachel accessorized with a neat ponytail and a matching white scrunchie. 9. The gray coat < style="display:block;padding-top:65.1734%"/> Still the one with the blind dates with Jon Lovitz and Jennifer Aniston Over the following seasons, as her career progressed, Rachel really improved her fashion game. This embroidered gray wool coat with black leather gloves and a very Noughties handbag from the new season is a perfect example. 10. The halter dress < style="display:block;padding-top:153.4714%"/> Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in Warner Bros. Friends TV series. A standout look from Season 10, Rachel wore this backless floral dress when the friends traveled to Barbados to attend Ross’s paleontology conference. 11. Airplane outfit Before getting off the plane in the last episode, Rachel looked very stylish in a monochrome tank top, t-shirt, miniskirt, and boots, no doubt meant to impress when she landed in Paris. .

