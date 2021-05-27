Hart baseball wins Foothill League title in walk-off mode against West Ranch – Daily News





Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. NEWHALL – Hart High baseball senior Massimo Vega stood on tiptoe at third base, ready to go home. He waited for his signal, anticipating that a shot would push him to score. I just felt like it was supposed to happen, he said. West Ranch pitcher James Hepp threw a wild pitch that escaped wide receiver Logan Mandell, and that was Vega’s signal. Vega came home to score the winning run in the seventh inning to give Hart a 3-2 victory, which won an all-round Foothill League title on Wednesday afternoon. This is the program’s first championship title since 2018. I was ready to run through a wall, Vega said of his home sprint. FINAL

Hart 3, West Ranch 2

Massimo Vega comes home from third place to win the match on foot. Hart wins the Foothill League.@Hart_Athletics| @hart_baseball pic.twitter.com/dnbX7bI1vr – Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 27, 2021 Vega was a pinch runner for Casey Hinojosa, who hit a start single. Vega advanced to second on rough terrain before Tyler Vannix pushed him up to third. Hart’s Ben Niednagel took the win for his four relief innings with seven strikeouts. West Ranch took a 2-0 lead in a second inning which was highlighted by Jake Callahan’s RBI single after a run. West Ranch leads 2-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Malaqui Soqui ran home from third over wild terrain to bring the score to 2-2. A celebratory dogpile ensued at home plate with Vega in the back. Hart’s junior wide receiver Matt Quintanar participated in the body pile. “There is no better feeling in the world,” he said. “The adrenaline was going up.” Hart has part of his right field wall covered with plaques indicating the year of each league championship won by the program. Landing the league title was sentimental for Vega, who said he had been coming to Hart games since he was a little boy. Hanging a plaque on this wall is very important to me, ”said Vega. Other scores for the region: Thousand Oaks 8, Simi Valley 3: Easton Rulli, Charlie Saum and Dylan Jackson each had two RBIs for the Lancers. Sierra Canyon 3, windward 0: Kassius Thomas threw a shutout on 93 shots and 14 strikeouts. Jackson Slipock had two hits and two RBIs for the Trailblazers. Chaminade 7, Saint-François 5: The Eagles avoided being swept away by beating St. Francis in the regular season finale. Billy Gault and Ian Duarte each had two RBIs. Diego Robles and Kiko Robles hit home runs for St. Francis. Quartz Hill 16, Palmdale 0: Quartz Hill has won at least a share of the Golden League title and will look to win it on Friday.







