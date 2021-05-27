Fashion
Women CEOs demonstrated a more inclusive leadership style during COVID Peak: S&P
Female CEOs (CEOs) stressed empathy, adaptability, responsibility and diversity more frequently than their male counterparts in public communications at height of COVID-19 pandemic, new analysis from S&P Global shows conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Paris.
On average, female CEOs scored higher for positive sentiment and used words related to trust more frequently than men. The study also confirms that female CEOs continue to be significantly outnumbered globally by CEOs who are men. As of January 25, 2021, only 5% of a sample of over 8,000 CEOs in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) were women.
Women CEOs have shown a different leadership style than men during the COVID-19 crisis, leaning towards empathy, adaptability, accountability and diversity, based on sentiment analysis of transcripts results calls from the leaders of nearly 5,000 companies in the S&P Global BMI from March 9, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
“Our research identified clear gender affinities for concepts and keywords during the peak period of the pandemic in nearly 8,500 companies in 61 countries we surveyed,” said Daniela Brandazza, senior director and chief analytics officer. of S&P Global Ratings and lead author of the report.
“We concluded that female CEOs favor a leadership and communication style that emphasizes flexibility and adaptability during a time of crisis, enabling their connection with employees and other stakeholders. As our research shows, female CEOs can lead the way in this regard, even if their parent numbers remain low, ”she added.
Gabriel Morin, associate professor of leadership development for LARGEPA, said the research focuses on women as leaders and communicators and provides invaluable insight into a business field that is increasingly concerned with becoming more diverse. , fair and sustainable.
“Quota policy is a way forward which we believe is more of a transitional means to achieve deeper change. The impact of female CEOs as role models seems to be much more inspiring, ”she said.
CEOs who were women demonstrated a more positive communication style during the height of the pandemic, with higher average scores for words expressing confidence and anticipation. CEOs of both sexes expressed negative sentiment with comparable frequency. It has been observed that male CEOs have higher scores for language in the categories of surprise, anger and sadness.
Some of the words most frequently used to describe negativity, sadness and fear were, unsurprisingly, “pandemic,” “crisis,” and “disease,” obvious references to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEOs, women and men, used terms expressing anger, including “loss” and “challenge,” at about the same frequency. In contrast, in the positive category for both sexes, the study team saw the terms “growth” and “opportunity” increase. In addition, the high ranking terms for “joy” reflect the feeling among men and women that the situation “will improve” alongside “progress” and “hope”.
The study also found that female CEOs are still significantly under-represented. Women in companies in the S&P Global BMI index represented 5% of CEOs as of January 25, 2021, up from 4.9% on February 8, 2020. Countries with a higher proportion of female CEOs also tend to have more participation. gender balance in the labor market.
The study found that female CEOs expressed their language in the categories of empathy, adaptability, responsibility and diversity, for example. Male CEOs were more focused on words related to transactions.
Female CEOs spoke more about customers, while male CEOs spoke more about metrics such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and earnings.
In addition, companies run by CEOs with more experience in their current work performed better during the crisis. Yet young CEOs also performed better, perhaps because they were running companies with a higher degree of digitization, which performed well during the crisis.
The report concluded that very little progress had been made on gender equity at the CEO level. Men outnumbered their female counterparts in a 19: 1 ratio, although the ratio reported higher numbers of female CEOs in Norway (14%) and Singapore (12%). In contrast, Japan (0.8%) and Brazil (0%) had the lowest number of women in managerial positions. The real estate and health care sectors had unusually high numbers of women at the helm, with female CEOs four times more likely to run companies in these industries than in the energy sector.
This shows that there is still a significant gender gap in the top position of companies, in addition to the already experienced gender gap on boards of directors. In countries with greater gender parity on boards of directors, deliberate policies have been implemented over the years.
The survey highlights that women around the world continue to face increasing challenges and that companies will play a critical role in retaining and developing their talents and their ability to take on leadership roles.
In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global press praised the performance of women leaders. New Zealand, South Korea and Germany were often cited as examples of nations, led by women, that are more resistant to the pandemic than countries led by men, whose political style was seen to match. to the stereotype of male leadership. Women in power, according to news reports, appeared to be more responsible, caring and cautious, while men were more willing to improvise, minimize risks and make risky decisions. This is what gave rise to the idea of carrying out this study,
