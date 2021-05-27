Innovative Fashion Brand STAUD Appoints SmartMedia Technologies as Registration Platform





ASPEN, Colorado., May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –This week, SmartMedia Technologies (SMT) announces a partnership with Angels fashion brand STAUD to create and perfect all of its direct-to-consumer channels and e-commerce platforms. Brought by Chris Burch of Burch Creative Capital to assess, design and execute against a direct-to-consumer growth strategy for several of the company’s investments in the fashion industry, SMT will work with STAUD to support brand growth against a backdrop of growing success. “The way SMT uses technology to build brands is amazing,” says Chris Burch, Founder and CEO of Burch Creative Capital. “The approach they use is very unique and can be applied to any high growth e-commerce business. We are delighted to see them partnering with all of our brands.” At the end of the 4 month implementation of the SmartMedia stack by the professional service team of SMT FASTG8, STAUD co-founders Sarah Staudinger and George augustus has designated SMT as STAUD’s registration platform for all of its direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels. “Their full-funnel approach is truly unique and their ability to execute innovative campaigns is unlike anything we might have expected,” says Jon zeiders, Chairman of STAUD. “We partner not only with media experts, but rather with tech and data gurus who are bringing new customers into this new digital age. As a pioneer of next-generation MadTech platforms and services, SmartMedia Technologies owns and operates the SmartMedia technology stack – a self-service audience activation platform and a real-time programmatic SmartMedia shopping platform. The SmartMedia stack merges ad technology with blockchain to creatively deliver better business results by leveraging first-party data, proprietary audience segments, and a full-funnel programmatic platform. “We are excited to start working with such a progressive brand team, keen to explore new channels of audience and engagement with the brand,” says SMT’s Chief Solutions Officer, Michael chock. “The creative capabilities of our SMT Stack will bring the inherently innovative brand of STAUD to life, pushing new and existing customers to discover and connect with the art of STAUD in new mediums.” For more information on SmartMedia technologies and its proprietary technology, please visit https://www.smartmediatech.io or contact [email protected] . ABOUT SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

SmartMedia Technologies is a next generation MadTech company that owns and operates a portfolio of solution providers, FASTG8, Media Design Group, and Vatom Labs, that deliver better business outcomes for brands and agencies by leveraging its SmartMedia Stack. The Stack is comprised of TRADR – a SmartMedia programmatic auction platform, and The Lab – a self-service customer data and audience engagement platform. It enables the rapid design, development and distribution of SmartMedia ads and addressable SmartMedia objects that drive engagement, acquisition and loyalty with digital and mobile audiences. For more information visit https://www.smartmediatech.io . ABOUT STAUD

When it comes to basic wardrobe garments, STAUD considers it a science if this science was based on emotion instead of formulas, technicolor dream coats instead of those meant for a lab, and the idea that a good handbag is anything but. This is why, in 2015, Sarah staudinger and George augustus co-founded the Los Angeles-based brand on the idea that fashion shouldn’t just empower women, it should also be accessible. But design is at the heart of STAUD. Think: scrupulous attention to detail, a natural opposition to the typical, and a feminine aura that is both alluring and self-sufficient while leaving room, of course, for the occasional mushroom trip or a beach getaway (or both) . If fashion is a never-ending quest for style, then STAUD is what happens once you find it. SmartMedia Technologies SOURCE Related links https://www.smartmediatech.io

