Best Sports Socks for Men – WKRG News 5

Whatever form of exercise you enjoy, from cycling to running to team sports, choosing the right pair of athletic socks can play a critical role in determining your comfort and maximizing your performance. performance.
Quality athletic socks will provide a variety of benefits during your workout, such as sweat and odor control as well as better arch support. Our first choice, The Balega Hidden Comfort Invisible Running Socks, are a favorite among athletes because of their superior comfort and breathability.
What to know before buying men’s sports socks
Before making your purchase, consider some of these main attributes, which will help you decide which model is best for your athletic lifestyle.
Equipment
Men’s sports socks come in a variety of materials, each with their own unique benefits.
Oldest boy
Wool sports socks are perfect for keeping your feet at a comfortable temperature due to the temperature regulating properties of the materials. Wool socks are also naturally odor resistant, and while some may be itchy, choosing merino wool will alleviate this problem.
Cotton
The majority of casual socks are cotton, which may be acceptable for everyday wear but may not be the best choice for athletes. 100% cotton socks often lose their shape and shape when wet and are more likely to irritate. They also don’t repel odors or fight foot fungus well.
Mixtures
Sports socks made from blends are often partly wool, cotton, and sometimes polyester or other synthetic material. Blends are comfortable, efficient, and can save you money over 100% wool options.
Synthetic
Wool and cotton are both natural fibers, but they also use polyester, nylon, spandex, and others to create long-lasting body-hugging socks. Many synthetic materials wick away moisture and dry quickly, making them perfect for hot weather activities.
Cushioning
One of the differences between athletic socks and casual socks is the increased padding along the heel, ankle, and ball. This additional padding provides comfort and support to high impact areas. Make sure your sock isn’t too padded and still fits comfortably inside your sneakers or running shoes without being too restrictive.
Cut
Some athletes prefer a no-show cut, while others go for ankle-length or crew options for their training. No-show socks are the lowest fit, ending at or below the ankle. Ankle socks extend slightly past the ankle but still provide a low cut appearance. Mid-length socks are longer and can usually be pulled up to mid-calf height. The longer the length, the less likely the socks will slip during exercise, but they tend to be warmer in warmer conditions.
Sewing construction
Socks with improper seam placement can lead to hot spots, blisters, and irritation. It’s best to find athletic socks with seamless toes or pairs that use flat seams, reducing friction and making them more comfortable for high energy activities.
What to look for in quality men’s sports socks
Moisture evacuation
Keeping your feet as dry as possible during your run, workout, or game will minimize your risk of blisters, keep your socks in place, reduce the risk of athlete’s foot, and help fight the build-up of odor-causing bacteria. Dry feet are also simply more comfortable, which is why you should try to choose socks with moisture-wicking properties.
Odor resistance
Moisture wicking socks will help fight odor by keeping your feet dry, but some materials are also more effective at preventing odor than others. If you are looking to get rid of unpleasant odors, you may want to consider wool or wool blends due to their antimicrobial function.
Temperature control
Unlike socks intended for casual wear, the design of sports socks allows your feet to breathe in hot weather, keeping them cool even on long runs or in the middle of an intense match.
Support
For athletes in particular, your feet are essential and are often under great stress and pressure. Socks with enhanced arch support can improve foot health and reduce pain associated with conditions such as Plantar Fasciitis. When combined with a pair of supportive shoes, they can make all the difference.
How much you can expect to spend on men’s athletic socks
There is a relatively wide price range for men’s athletic socks with the cheapest around $ 9 and the most expensive around $ 45. For most of the quality options, you can expect to pay somewhere in the middle.
Men’s Sports Socks FAQ
How long do men’s sports socks last?
A. The lifespan of your sports socks is primarily determined by how often you wear them. Those who wear them daily for long periods of time will likely need to replace them sooner than others, but you can expect a pair to last 3-6 months on average. Some merino wool options can last a year or more when worn about once a week.
How should men’s sports socks fit?
A. Your socks should fit comfortably around your foot, without too much extra fabric. While they should have a tight fit with your skin, they shouldn’t be tight enough to restrict movement or affect circulation.
Best Men’s Sports Socks To Buy
Men’s high sports socks
Balega Hidden Comfort Invisible Running Socks
What would you like to know: Reliable breathability, comfort and support are some of the main reasons why these socks are a bestseller.
What you will love: The seamless toe design and quality moisture control allows for a comfortable run or workout in any style of shoe.
What you should consider: The price is a bit steep for a single pair of socks.
Or buy: Sold by Amazon and Sporting goods dicks
Best men’s sports socks for the money
What would you like to know: Sold in a convenient six pack, these affordable socks are known for their comfort and performance.
What you will love: Even with the no-show design, these padded socks won’t slip, and the Double Dry technology provides decent moisture wicking for all types of athletes.
What you should consider: The size is slightly small and the black fabric can sometimes leave some fluff.
Or buy: Sold by Amazon
Worth the detour
Under Armor Adult Resistor 3.0 Crew Socks
What would you like to know: A longer crew option, these socks give you extra support to reduce foot fatigue.
What you will love: Excellent for absorbing moisture while preventing the growth of bacteria, these socks dry quickly and minimize irritation.
What you should consider: The slim construction is not ideal for those looking for thicker socks.
Or buy: Sold by Amazon
Matthew young is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help you simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
