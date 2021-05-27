Men’s hair and beard salon grows despite pandemic

Cedar Rapids’ Marquel Holmes smiles at his wife as their son, Zakaiden, 1, has his first haircut at The Men’s Room hair and beard salon in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

At the corner barber shop, the low whisper of relaxed conversation is accompanied by Marvin Gaye.

It was great, said Christopher Krause one morning last week. We had a lot of fun and we all had the chance to make a comfortable living doing what we love to do.

We took the business from eight to 23 people at both sites, so it was really exciting.

Krause, 37, opened the Mens Room in September 2015, 10 years after moving to Cedar Rapids from Fort Dodge to attend one of the states two accredited barber training schools. Hed had a lot of practice on the heads of friends and family.

It’s something I did all through high school for my friends and in college, he said. It’s something that I ended up settling for, but I’m glad I did. Whatever other career path I took, it would have been less rewarding.

Krause opened its first downtown store in 2008, three months and a week before the flood. It was hard. A lot of people have lived a lot worse than me, but I lost this case.

Krause worked at another salon for about eight months as he saved up enough to reopen his shop. The whole time he kept an eye on the local barbershop he spotted shortly after moving to town.

Men’s room Owner: Christopher krause Address: Men’s Hair and Beard Salon, 1052 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids; Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio, 300 Collins Rd. NE Call: (319) 200-7777 Website: facebook.com/MensRoomHairAndBeardParlor

I always thought that if this became available it would be the # 1 motivation to open a store here, he said.

When the previous owner closed his shop, Krause took over the space to open the men’s room. He opened his second boutique, Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio at 300 Collins Rd. NE, in May 2016.

The basic cut and shave is now $ 25, and the pool table has been lost to allow for more chairs, the men’s room has 16 in total, 13 regularly.

These barbers work for themselves, paying a small weekly rent to cover professional costs and otherwise keeping 100% of their income.

It’s something rare in the hairdressing industry, but it worked for us, Krause said. I got the most out of my staff by removing the cap. If they want to do extra work, they are rewarded for it.

Krause also expanded into what had once been a clothing store next to the First Corner of Men’s Rooms.

This is something that we have been fortunate enough to be able to do, he said. Now we have the whole building.

The shutdown of the coronavirus pandemic last year shut the store down for eight weeks.

Everyone was scared, Krause recalls. There was so much uncertainty. Much of our staff was going through a very serious depression. People weren’t sure if we were going to be able to start doing what we are doing again.

We were confused like everyone else, probably more so, because we were in an industry labeled non-essential. It was a very frustrating time.

Yet Krause lost only one staff member who moved during the pandemic.

We were able to stay together and hit the ground running as soon as they gave us the green light, he said.

It meant barbers and masked clients, who initially waited in their cars until a chair opened.

Cedar Rapids’ Jose Aguilar has his hair cut by Erik Vazquez at the Men’s Room barber and beard salon in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

We had a lot of operational restrictions, we learned to sail, Krause said. We had to restructure everything to welcome people in a safe and responsible manner.

Krause noted a change to normal this spring, as the pace of vaccinations accelerated.

As soon as the weather started to heat up, it seemed to me that a lot of young people in particular were everywhere, he said. Many customers seem as comfortable as they have ever been.

Some customers still wear masks.

We encourage people to trust their instincts, and we have clients who wear their masks throughout the haircut, Krause said. It’s not uncommon, so it’s part of what we’ve learned to do.

In addition to navigating the pandemic, Krause has spent the year lobbying state lawmakers for a change in licensing requirements in the Iowas. The school attended had closed, leaving only one barbering school in the state, in Cedar Falls.

With the cost of tuition fees, it’s just not a profession people are doing, he said.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill establishing apprentice barber training earlier this month.

It’s something that’s been excited about, and it’s something we’ve worked hard on, he said.

It will be like generations ago, when if a young man wanted to pursue a career in barbering, he had just walked into the barber shop and swept the floor for a while, start cutting his friends and family.

Krause plans to hire a few apprentices when the new law goes into effect in January.

We have been bombarded with investigations, he said.

