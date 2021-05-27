Holly Willoughbys This Morning outfit today: Where to buy her shirt dress

It is undeniable that Holly Willoughbys This morning the outfits became as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.

This week’s looks were no different from the Mondays Warehouse denim dress, now on sale, to yesterday’s pamons-worthy blue and white gingham dress from enduring brand Franks London, her wardrobe. remains as enviable as ever.

As for today, the last Hollys show of the week, it provided us with even more inspiration for the outfits. With a heat wave on the horizon, the presenters’ outfit is a nod to the brighter days ahead as she opted for a floral midi dress from cult favorite brand Rixo.

Since launching in 2015, Rixo has built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination for dresses, thanks to its instantly recognizable vintage-inspired and statement designs. The Hollys choice adheres to the brand’s signature look, with a pretty seashell print.

Thanks to its slender figure, it’s the perfect summer socializing piece, and will undoubtedly become a linchpin of your collection if you invest. But as always, with the popularity of presenter outfits, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on them.

Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it?

Today’s Holly Willoughbys outfit is Rixo’s Ingrid print cotton midi shirt dress. Featuring puffed sleeves, it is made from breathable cotton and has a loose silhouette.

Each of Rixos’ colorful prints is hand painted in his London studio; look closely and you will see the beautiful clam shell in intricate detail. Want to recreate the look entirely? Holly accessorized with this pair of heeled sandals (275, Russellandbromley.co.uk).

If your budget can’t quite hit that 285 price tag for the Hollys dress, try this midi shirt in a similar colourway instead. We like it.

Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish ensembles in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it.

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

