Mother faces charges after hitting Dean of students at graduationNews





DEKALB County, GA (CBS46) – Dress well or behave well to graduate from Drew Charter School. Several students will receive their diplomas late, for violating the dress code for the ceremony. The move upset parents so much that a woman allegedly punched the Dean of Students in the face. CBS46 Tori Cooper was at school on Wednesday, where she spoke to parents and the school about the dress code. It was supposed to be a right of way for Drew Charter School students on Saturday. He has always been clear about the dress code, what they tell us to wear, said Drew Charter school parent Nimat Muhammad. However, Atlanta Public School Police said that instead of celebrating, a parent assaulted the Dean of Students after her daughter violated the dress code and was denied a degree. This is their child, she can respond as she wishes, Muhammad said. The school said five other students also broke the dress code and had to wait until they graduated, boys and girls. Police said on Saturday evening that mother Danielle Alleyne entered the auditorium yelling at staff, accusing them of being Uncle Toms and going after her daughter. According to the report, Alleye claimed staff would not graduate her daughter for altering her graduation badges. Police said it all happened seconds before Alleyen started punching and pushing Dean of Students Tamika Allen in the face. Parents we spoke to said the dress code for graduation has changed over the years. They didn’t have a problem with open-toed shoes so we wore open-toed shoes at our graduation, that was never a problem. The school said it has sent out a dress code notice to parents and students on several occasions. Staff told CBS46 they offered to provide clothes for those who could not afford and paid for a dozen shoes for the students. They said they warned students and parents that non-compliance will lead to graduation delays, but for now all 97 students have their degrees in hand and have walked. When the rules are set, you just need to follow them. Police said a warrant had been issued for the arrest of the Alleyans and the school said it was now considering changing its dress code policy for future graduates.

