How Naveena Denim Lahore uses Dyneema to help fashion work – Sourcing Journal

While the denim industry has gone to great lengths to respond to modern shopping trends, whether it’s making super stretchy and super stretchy jeans or developing circularity initiatives, Naveena Denim Lahore (NDL) knows that the combination of fashion and function is a must. , especially since denim wearers want more durable jeans that they can wear anywhere. Related Articles Naveena has gone beyond the basics of making clothes that consumers can wear all day, whether it’s right after waking up, at work, or at the bar. DSM has extended its Premium Manufacturing (PMP) partnership with Naveena Denim (NDL). Naveena took advantage of the added strength to create the ideal jeans that could be lightweight but more comfortable without compromising strength and durability. Dyneema fiber is 15 times stronger than steel at the same weight. With Dyneema fiber, Naveena offers two distinct product segments, one focused on sustainable denim for lifestyle and fashion workwear, while the second segment is more of a high performance, high protection garment for women. motorcyclists, which features high abrasion resistance, durability and durability. the strength of tears. “The added advantage of Dyneema over other synthetic fibers is that it washes just like natural classic denim,” said Rashid Iqbal Nasir, Executive Director of Naveena Denim Lahore. “The beauty of Dyneema fabric is that it can only take a small percentage of Dyneema mixed with cotton, and you can still have an authentic hand feel like 100% cotton. Still, it gives you a lot of functionality with a low percentage of synthetic fibers. “ The new version of bio-based Dyneema offers the exact performance of conventional Dyneema, but with a 90% lower carbon footprint than generic fiber. NDL’s vision is to build fabrics that bring fashion, performance and comfort to denim with minimal environmental impact. To achieve its sustainability goals, Naveena uses bio-based Dyneema with Jeanologia’s sustainable fabric finishing process, G2 Dynamic (Ozone), saving up to 70% water. Zeeshan Ahmed, R&D manager at Naveena Denim Lahore, said the mixing process can be complicated. “The characteristics of cotton and Dyneema fibers are not similar: Cotton is a soft fiber while Dyneema is a tough fiber. We have taken extra steps to achieve the homogeneous and homogeneous cotton-blend Dyneema yarn, ”said Ahmed. Using Dyneema fiber, NDL has developed a wide range of durable denim in different weights, shades and aesthetics and is expanding its fabric supplies to well-known motorcycle and workwear brands in Europe, the United States and Australia. . Naveena Denim Lahore prides itself on its diverse product line ranging from the softest fibers, like Miyabi from Mitsubishi Japan, to the strongest fiber, Dyneema from DSM. Naveena successfully adds these functions to lifestyles and contemporary. Fashion meets function is an absolute breakthrough in the new era of denim. Whether it’s giving fashion inspiration to your workwear style or standing up to the toughest working conditions, Dyneema denim lasts much longer than any traditional denim on the market.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos