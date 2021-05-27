Some 31% of consumers would support a ‘tax on fast fashion’ – WWD





Has greenwashing worsened with the rise of sustainability? According to a survey released Wednesday by San Diego-based biotech company Genomatica, based on information from 2,000 U.S. consumers, nearly nine in 10 consumers (or 88%) remain suspicious of brands’ green claims and half say the industry has earned a reputation. for “greenwashing”. Many consumers disagree on how to find or evaluate credible options. Amid the confusion, some 31% of consumers would even support a “fast fashion tax” for companies on unsustainable clothing, which reinforces growing themes towards fashion activism. Brands like ThredUp, Allbirds and Amendi, initiatives like PoliticallyinFashion and designers – including Eileen Fisher, Stella McCartney – are already taking an active stance against greenwashing. “The good news is that consumers want to make more sustainable choices when shopping for clothes, and many would pay more for those options. However, consumers do not inherently trust brands’ sustainability claims and believe greenwashing is common, ”said Genomatica CEO Christophe Schilling, in accordance with October reports from companies like Compare Ethics. Noting the challenge for fashion brands to be trusted, Schilling said the brand’s pioneers will adopt or have already started adopting “clearer labeling and greater availability for sustainable options in clothing. “. According to the survey, half of consumers would support sustainability labeling to help them identify sustainable clothing when shopping. Schilling believes carbon footprint labeling – like these efforts seen from Allbirds – for clothing will see a revival. Calling it a “competitive differentiator,” Schilling said that “brands have the ability to use labeling to educate consumers about an item’s carbon footprint and beyond to include the full lifecycle of clothing. – from the materials used, to the production process, including the product. in the market – giving them a comprehensive understanding of what is behind their claims. “ With venture capital funding flowing into markets and zero waste solutions, the imperative to match consumers with an all-in-one sustainable clothing store may soon arise. The survey found that one in three American consumers would do all of their shopping at a sustainable clothing store – if there was “only one” (which illustrates the lack of know-how). A plethora of sustainable luxury platforms such as Fashionkind, House of LR&C and The Folklore have gained notoriety in recent years. The Genomatica survey also noted how the pandemic shaped shopping behavior. Before the pandemic, 30% of people said they used shopping sprees to ease anxiety, depression and loneliness, but shopping plummeted during the pandemic. Half of consumers said they felt less pressure to “wear different clothes every day”. For more information, see: Only 20% of consumers trust brand sustainability claims, study finds







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos