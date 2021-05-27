Meet Artemis Design Co, a brand making Rakish shoes from vintage rugs – Robb Report





In an age where anything can now be airbrushed, edited, filtered, or simply omitted at will, the idea of ​​imperfection as an asset is refreshing. This is the philosophy of Artemis Design Co., a company that makes shoes from the kaleidoscopic textiles of vintage kilim rugs. Launched in 2013 by designer Millicent Armstrong, who fell in love with kilim tapestries on a trip to Istanbul, Artemis works with shoemakers in the city to repurpose Turkish rugs into bags, wallets, slippers and, more appealingly, moccasins. The result is an eye-catching combo of unique patterns and classic design: the souk meets Stubbs and Wootton. Due to the handcrafted nature of rugs, no two pairs of moccasins are the same.



Artemis Design Co. The rugs, which are mainly woven by nomadic women, are the ones that were actually used and therefore sometimes have very small imperfections. While the tiny flaws can barely be seen with the naked eye, they help give the end product its charming patina and individuality, especially considering how they were born. “If you imagine a rug, a pair of shoes can be cut from two different sides to achieve symmetry,” says the company’s COO, McNeill Shiner, while raising two hands to illustrate the point. “And maybe that side was under a piece of furniture and that side was trampled on. You can see signs of life. It’s a feature that customers love because, as Shiner reports, “it has more of a human feel.” Artemis Design Co. Indeed, this uniqueness is a big part of what makes Artemis shoes so coveted, especially their loafers, which start at $ 268 and have proven to be a big hit with men. As the rugs themselves are handcrafted, no two are alike and therefore no pair of shoes are alike. Add to this the artistic talents of the people who make them (Artemis works with a family workshop to make the shoes), and the efforts to carefully select the most outstanding parts of the rugs, and the shoes begin to look like a work of art. art rather than a simple accessory. Shiner reports that the brand’s customer base is large and diverse, encompassing a wide range of ages, styles and aesthetics: “We have kind of a classic, preppy contingent who love them and then customers who are dressers too. daring who love them. . The shoes themselves can be very neutral or super shiny. “ A pair of moccasins made from an oriental rug and a variety of the brand’s belts ($ 168 each).



Artemis Design Co. Over the past ten years the company has been in business, forging high profile partnerships with interior designers Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and Charlotte Moss, and clothier Madewell, among others. Plans for the men’s line include raffia shoes next year and hand-embroidered suzani shoes for women this summer. Known for their comfort and durability, the shoes are guaranteed for one year for purchases made directly from their site (“under all reasonable circumstances”), but that’s not what customers keep coming back for. As Shiner reports, it’s a whole other thing: “Having this little piece of fabric and craftsmanship – all the people who touched that piece. It is very special! “







