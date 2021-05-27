Fashion
DSW, Macys, Nordstrom and more
Memorial Day is Monday, May 31 of this year, which means there is a long weekend just around the corner.
No matter how you spend your extra day, you won’t want to miss out on all of the Memorial Day bestsellers. Discounts on furniture and cooking tools at beauty products, you can certainly save big now. And as usual, some of the best deals of the year come from everyone’s favorite fashion retailers.
Below, check out over 20 sales from famous brands like Old Navy, The North Face, and Zappos.
Aerosols
Snag styles up to 50% off during the Aerosoles summer launch sale. Discounted styles include slides, ankle boots, ballet flats, sandals, and more.
Anthropology
This weekend take a 40% additional reduction all items on sale at Anthropologie. This sale excludes furniture and is an online exclusive.
ASOS
Buy more and save more now at ASOS. Get $ 30 off when you spend $ 150, $ 50 off when you spend $ 200 or $ 70 off when you spend $ 250 with the code MEM30.
Countryside
Take up 50% discount on sports and fitness must-haves at Backcountry. Save big on tents, sleeping bags, luggage, clothing, shoes and more.
Outlet Coach
Save up to 70% at the Coach Outlets weekend event. Markdowns include crossbody bags, crossbody bags, wallets, clothing and more.
Commando
Save on jumpsuits, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jumpsuits, underwear and more for Commando Return Sale.
DL1961
It’s time to stock up on denim! Get 20% off sitewide to DL1961 with the code HELLO SUMMER.
Draper James
Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles, including new markdowns, currently at Draper James.
DSW
Take up to 50% off sandals ready for summer at DSW. You can buy markdowns from brands like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Steve Madden, and BZees.
GlassesUSA.com
Redeem code OKRAY20 to get 20% off Oakley and Ray-Ban frames for sunglasses and glasses with free Rx lenses and free shipping until May 31.
Hanky panky
Until June 2, you can get up until 65% discount on close friends at the semi-annual Hanky Pankys sale.
JCPenney
Benefit from an additional 25% discount on certain items with JCPenney coupons. Plus, save up to 40% on furniture and up to 50% on mattresses.
J Crew
Redeem code WEEKEND to save 25% on your purchase. Top selling selects include beach-ready sweaters, versatile buttons and casual dresses.
Macys
The Macys Memorial Day sale allows buyers save 20% to 60% on clothing, accessories, housewares and bed and bath essentials. Redeem code MEMDAY to save even more on certain clearances.
Melinda Maria
Save 50% on Melinda Maria jewelry during the sale of Memorial Day brands. The brand also offers free delivery and returns on national territory.
NAADAM
Redeem code SUMMER30 at save 30% over Memorial Day weekend. Save big on tracksuits, cashmere sweaters, cardigans and pajamas.
Nordstrom
Until June 6, Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off sitewide during the semi-annual sale. You can save big on styles for women, men, kids and home.
The north face
Until May 31, take up to 25% off certain styles at The North Face. Save on everything from backpacks, outerwear, shoes and more.
Old navy
At this time you can take up to 50% off the entire store at Old Navy. With styles starting at just $ 10, you can get discounts on styles for the whole family.
Reef
Get 25% Sitewide Discount at the Reef with code MDWSALE. You can also get free shipping when you order over $ 55.
Rudsak
Get 20% off sitewide this weekend in Rudsak. Save big on luxury outerwear now and thank yourself next winter.
TJ Maxx
Take advantage of markdowns on more than 2000 different items all weekend at TJ Maxx. Save on styles for men, women, kids and the home.
Zappos
Save up to 30% on shoes, clothing, bags and accessories during the Zappos Memorial Day sale. Men, women and children can all benefit from discounts during this sale.
