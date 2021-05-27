Ariana Grandes Vera Wang wedding dress is the result of a pact made with the designer years ago





Ariana Grande and Dalton gomezThe intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic and personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her wedding, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute dress. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised to be the one who would pick her up on the big day. The end result was a white empire waist column dress in silk charmeuse with a sculpted neckline, exposed strappy closure and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow on top and Giuseppe heels. Zanotti customized with a huge platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as a tribute. Sweetener aesthetic of the time. The upside-down motif also has special meaning for the singer, who explained that it was meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that brought her to where and who she is today. As for the ceremony itself, fewer than twenty close friends and family were in attendance, gathered in a candlelit room with hundreds of flowers hanging from the cathedral ceilings. Grandmother, Joan grande, and his father, Ed Butera, both accompanied her down the aisle, which the post said was a personal highlight and one of the bride’s most special moments. As for the groom, Gomez wore a simple Tom Ford suit. Grande and Gomez have only been dating for a short time, first reunited in January 2020, but according to the couple’s friends they are doing well together, and the couple also had plenty of time to get to know each other as they went along. that the singer was moving. returning to Los Angeles from New York in March 2020 to quarantine himself with Gomez throughout the pandemic. The real estate agent offered a bespoke asymmetric ring in December designed by Jack Solow with a large oval diamond side by side with a pearl, which is the birthstone of Grandes. People. Daltons totally unresponsive to the extent of her fame and is very grounded in her. He is young but mature and knows what he wants from life. A second source added that Gomez is very hardworking and focused. He is discreet and does not like attention. He is not impressed with celebrities. It is perfect for her. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

