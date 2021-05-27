Business school students take on the challenge of fast fashion in new educational spaces | Imperial News













Students tasked with creating more sustainable fast fashion were the first to use White City’s new business school amphitheatres this week.

Students from the MSc Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Management met in the new teaching spaces of the Business School at Space scale for the launch of a new Impact to Innovation challenge. The theme of the challenge was fast fashion – inexpensive clothing that is quickly produced by major retailers to meet demand for the latest trends.

To be inspired by OpenIDEO Nike Grind Challenge, the students were divided into teams and invited to find a solution to make fast fashion more waste-free by limiting the drain it creates on natural resources. These solutions could focus on ways to reuse end-of-life materials, or on different business models and ways to change consumers’ perceptions of fast fashion.

The challenge is part of a new personal innovation development module that gives students the opportunity to consolidate their learnings on design thinking and entrepreneurship and apply them to a real social problem. Students work on the challenge in partnership with the London chapter of OpenIDEO and the ICBS Business Design Studio.

During the summer session, each team will develop a solution to the challenge and create a five minute video submission. The winning team will receive a prize of £ 500 and the best solutions will be showcased at a closing event at Scale Space on August 13.

Using the latest technology from Imperial’s Edtech Lab, the event was broadcast simultaneously to two new amphitheatres with active presenters in both rooms, with other students and presenters joining the discussion in person and via Zoom.

Business school students use the new Scale Space amphitheatres. Credit: Marcus Ginns

The launch event took place in the two Business School amphitheatres at Scale Space, a new facility at Imperial’s White City Campus that is home to major developments in the technology, digital and science sectors. life. This is the first time that Business School students have experienced teaching at Scale Space since announcing the partnership with digital business builder Blenheim Chalcot last year.

“As soon as you enter the Scale Space building, you can imagine lively group meetings in a corner and spontaneous networking sessions at the Hive Café. Nele Wessels MSc student Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management

Reflecting on this day, Dr Michelle Rogan, Academic Director of the MSc Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Management said: “Teaching at Scale Space was wonderful. The amphitheatres are light and airy and the technology is really excellent. With the simulcast setup, I could seamlessly move from one conference room to another, while still being connected with our remote students and lecturers on Zoom. I wouldn’t have imagined having the ability to teach in this way just a few years ago.

“Being close to Blenheim Chalcot and their businesses that also reside at Scale Space adds to the energy of the place. Given the limits of the pandemic, we appreciate more than ever the benefits of co-location for knowledge sharing. Scale Space is a real asset for those of us who teach entrepreneurship and for our students who are starting their own businesses or wanting to work with start-ups.

The business school has a specially designed space on the scale of the Space Scale, dedicated to teaching and research, and its MBA and Masters programs will have elements taught there. With nearly 360 ° screens and modern sofa-shaped seats, the amphitheatres are equipped to the latest standards. Scale Space will enable business school students to become more involved with Imperial’s larger White City campus and connect with large-scale businesses based with Scale Space and the broader entrepreneurial community. of White City.

Describing her experience with Scale Space, Nele Wessels, one of the students who took part in the challenge, said: “As you enter the Scale Space building, you can imagine lively group meetings in a corner and sessions spontaneous networking sessions at Café Hive. .

“If you need a coffee or hot chocolate between conferences, you can find free coffee machines in the open area, as well as vending machines. I think Scale Space is a great place to study and work because you have all the opportunities in one place. “