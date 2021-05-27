Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

A dress is the ultimate piece to achieve when you want to feel cute and look neat. But of course there are many different types of dresses, and if you want to upgrade your look, a lace embellished option is an easy upgrade! Whenever we see a dress that has lace incorporated into its design, we immediately fall for the romantic and feminine vibe.

Summer is the perfect season to kiss lace. If your wardrobe lacks lace, the dresses below are sure to turn heads. We have divided these dresses into two categories: casual and dressy. But don’t let them put you off! Most of the dresses we have lined up can easily be styled for a variety of occasions, so go shopping!

17 lace dresses that will turn heads this summer

Casual lace dresses

1. This straight dress Romwe has a super loose fit that’s comfortable, and we love the eyelet lace design. We would wear it for a nice picnic or for a brunch!

2. We love the stunning crochet lace sleeves on this tunic dress MakeMeChic it’s the ultimate summer dress!

3. If you don’t want the lace detail to be too overwhelming, this ECOWISH mini dress just has a touch on the top.

4. For an all-lace look, this adorable dress AOOKSMERY has the prettiest lace overlay that covers the entire garment!

5. This Anna-Kaci long dress has subtle touches of lace on the cap sleeves and skirt, and we love the boho-chic vibe!

6. Forever one of our favorite looks, this relaxed Free People Strappy Dress has an always fashionable crochet lace top!

7. This Blooming Jelly midi dress has a beautiful lace top, and we love the asymmetrical style of the floral chiffon skirt!

8. Off-shoulder styles are always flattering and the lace overlay on this loose style mini dress OURS makes it even more special!

Fancy lace dresses

9. This midi dress ASTR The Label is covered with the most beautiful lace, and the briefs below are shorter so that you have a moment of transparency towards the bottom of the skirt!

ten. We also love the pops of stand-alone sheer lace on this Cocktail dress MEROKEETY!

11. This maxi dress Bdcoco is flowy and has a stunning lace design. It’s dreamy for dinners, weddings, vacations, and just about any other fun summer outing!

12. Want a really spectacular look? This Eleter number is actually a romper with a long, flowing lace on the top that makes it look like a maxi!

13. This Long flowing Ecosunny dress is amazing, and we love the way the lace complements her off-the-shoulder design!

14. Another great off-the-shoulder dress that uses lace is this mini dress PRETTYGARDEN!

15. If you are looking for a truly unique lace dress take a look at this short bell sleeve dress SheIn!

16. This simple, short MSLG A-Line Dress is a classic lace look that will always make you feel chic!

17. We seriously love this Salimdy midi dress and her incredible mermaid style!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!