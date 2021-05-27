Who owns a name? How the streetwear brand’s controversial Chinatown market was forced to change theirs

The main point made by critics at Chinatown Markets was that Cherman hadn’t given the name enough thought in the first place. He’s a white man, so naturally he’s privileged, says Vicki Ho, who works in social media and founded the Asian culture and fashion magazine Banana Mag. Chances are he didn’t think about his own impact. But now that you know it, do better. And he has the ability to influence others to do better too.

If you’re going to put a design on a shirt and it takes a piece of a different community, it’ll open up a dialogue whether you like it or not, she added. If you don’t want to have this conversation, don’t have this graphic on your T-shirt.

Cherman says Hell announced the new brand name later this summer and all proceeds from products bearing the Chinatown Market brand will be donated to nonprofits that benefit the AAPI community. (The company recently published a update on her name change, thanking her partners in this community, while her Instagram page @ chinatownmarket continues to promote Chinatown Market brand products.) Because to give respect and to leave the legacy in the right way, we have to make sure we’re affecting the community in the right way, he said. Not just walking away saying: Cool, we’ve changed the name and nothing’s wrong. We know that.

This represents a marked change. In the old days, it was enough for brands to make cool clothes and, ideally, make a profit. However, today’s young consumers want the brands they buy from to align with their political and social beliefs. Some companies, like Patagonia, incorporate this type of activism into their core philosophy. But others, especially streetwear brands, would suddenly have to have a political stance, which can be difficult to forge after the fact.

Chinatown Market’s popularity has never been about the name, but the style and voice of the brand, and how they talk about themselves and what they do, Deleon said. Mike could have called it Bootleg Market or Los Angeles Apparel Brand from the start and I don’t think it would have been less successful. I think the name change is a step in the right direction, but their complicated history with their old name now means they have to hold themselves accountable for the work they started doing and are committed to continuing to do so. .

Bush is, of course, happy that Cherman changed his name. It was his campaign’s explicit request, but when I asked him if he was happy with the outcome, he was in conflict. I don’t feel good about how it ended, he says. I didn’t want to demolish the brand. Funny: they did everything I asked, they change their name, they donate the profits to Chinatown. But I am not happy with the result.

Responding to criticism for how slowly he responded, Cherman said there were behind-the-scenes conversations that were nuanced and difficult, he wanted to talk to his employees to hear their thoughts, and anyway, change the your brand name is not a snap. – some sort of decision at your fingertips. After all, that kind of quick response had gotten him here in the first place.

In today’s world where fashion controversies operate at breakneck speed on social media, public debacles like this can obscure more nuanced everyday actions that take place behind the scenes. I’ve known Mike Cherman for some time on a personal level, said Deleon. I know how he’s helped give kids who look like me opportunities behind the scenes and also on social media, and how he’s also been a low-key figure whose access to manufacturing and willingness to help people in creating lines for a budding brand. the owners.

He has the right conversations, he continued. And now it is about the actions that will result.

As the situation is being resolved, it is difficult to pinpoint a real winner or loser. Bush got what he wanted, but doesn’t feel justified. Cherman admits the original name was wrong and swears to change it, but he’s no villain. Even many comments on Chinatown Market’s post announcing its name change include many commentators, including some in the Asian community criticizing the move.

But for now, Mike Cherman is taking his first steps towards what comes after Chinatown Market, and the rest of the streetwear scene is undoubtedly watching.

It’s more than the name, says Ho of Banana Magazine. It’s bigger than him at this point. Many eyes are on him at this time. And it’s an opportunity, really, to step up and do better.