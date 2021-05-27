Supreme, Fendi, Lacoste and more





Call it Haute Shop Summer. From sneakers to streetwear, retailers around the world are opening storefronts filled with coveted products. New Yorkers can step into Lacoste’s new flagship Soho for a chic polo shirt (that’s the shirt of the day, didn’t you know?). If you’re flying to Europe, head to Milan and head to the last Supreme drop of the week. For those at the beach, make a statement with Fendi’s nostalgic ’80s-inspired tote bags made from durable materials. Wherever you go, we’ve got you covered in style. Fendi Dive into summer with a new all-tubular tote. Inspired by 80s jelly beach bags, the Fendi Basket (above) might be nostalgic, but her transformation is just great right now. Designed with durability in mind, the whimsical tote, offered in small to medium sizes in soft hues such as baby blue, pale pink and creamsicle orange, is made entirely from PVC generated from of pre-consumer waste such as shoe soles. Its fashion and function now personified it is radical. Lacoste

Polo, $ 125 at Lacoste RAYMOND KAM Its crocodile-rock time to LacosteThe revamped Soho flagship at 541 Broadway in New York City. Fans of the brand’s iconic cotton pique shirts can jump on the new polo wall and personalize their choices with the embroidery program. Customers are welcome to personalize the sleeve, hem or collar of the shirt with up to five initials or symbols. Coming soon: limited edition patches, creative collaborations and invited round tables. Supreme Stock up on the Supreme Box logo in the new Milans Brera neighborhood store.

SUPREME SupremeThe hype train just added a stop in Milan. After opening European stores in Paris and London, the cult streetwear brand has moved to Corso Garibaldi 20. The store offers collectible ready-to-wear, accessories and skateboards, and features paintings colorful murals by pop artists. Nate lowman and sculptures by professional artists and skaters Mark Gonzales. To celebrate its trendy new digs, Supreme created some boutique-exclusive limited-edition loot, like a t-shirt with the brand’s box logo overlaid on a graphic of Leonardo da Vincis The Last Supper. It’s time to queue. Herv Lger x Julia Restoin Roitfeld Herv Lger x Julia Restoin Roitfeld dress, $ 890 at Herv Lger Herve Leger x Julia Restoin Roitfeld Treat yourself to your knit obsession with the Herv Lger X Julia Restoin Roitfeld Partnership. Creative director Christian Juul Nielsen team up with art director, designer and model Restoin Roitfeld on a 20-piece capsule made from durable threads. Choose from bodycon classics like cutout mini dresses, pencil skirts and bandage bralettes in a minimalist palette of black, neutrals, white and red. I want every woman who wears the collection to feel confident, feminine and chic and sexy, purrs Restoin Roitfeld. Kith x Vans Kith & Kith Kids for Vans Vault men’s styles for $ 90 and toddler styles for $ 45 to Kith Vans x Kith Kith celebrates its 10th anniversary in style. To celebrate its anniversary, the trendy New York brand has teamed up with Vans Vault on a men’s capsule: 10 versions of the OG Classic Slip-On LX dressed in personalized Kith fabrics from the archives and marked with special logos. Cartoon bandana prints, plaid patterns, forest scene, feather pattern and more will add kick to your gait. Cutest of all, the collaboration includes five mini-sizes for kids.







