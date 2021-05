UK designers receive financial support this year

LONDON the British Fashion Council raised up to £ 1.7million for his charity and various talent support initiatives, and also named young talent who is expected to receive some of the funds this year, to help them reset after the pandemic . A total of 34 designers will receive support through the organization’s four key initiatives, including Newgen; the BFC / GQ Designer Men’s Clothing Fund; the BFC Fashion Trust and the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. A number of students will also be supported by scholarships. Learn more about WWD The Newgen program, which aims to support top emerging talent of all genres and categories, has named 21 winners, including Ahluwalia; Conner Ives, Richard Quinn; Art school; Asai; Bianca Saunders; Eftychia; Matty Bovan; Nensi Dojaka; Roker shoe brand; Supriya Lele; Saul Nash; Stefan Cooke; Yuhan Wang; SS Daley; Robyn Lynch; Paolo Carzana; Labrum London; Feben and Helen Kirkum. The program, one of the most established in London and long supported by the late Topshop, has a new partnership with TikTok, which will help beneficiaries create tailor-made activity programs. Free business training sessions and legal advice will also be offered. The BFC / GQ Designer Mens Wear Fund also named Ahluwalia, Bianca Saunders, Bethany Williams, Feng Cheng Wang, Nicholas Daley and Stefan Cooke as finalists for this year’s award. The winner will be revealed during London Fashion Week, which takes place digitally from June 12-14. The women wear an iteration of the initiative, conducted in partnership with British Vogue, a already named Bethany Williams this year’s winner of the £ 200,000 cash prize. Another cohort of designers will receive support funds through the BFC Fashion Trust, which focuses on supporting strategic branding projects that will enable the growth of the business. Recipients include Halpern; Art school; Wales Bonner; Completedworks jewelry label; Nicholas Daley; ELV Denim, known for its sustainable denim production, and its accessories brand Neous. The story continues Today more than ever, it is important to defend talent and support our young emerging companies which are leading the way in terms of environmental and community impact. Through the BFC Foundation, our goal is to improve equality, fairness and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains open to all, said Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC. The best of WWD Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

