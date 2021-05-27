Queen Letizia wows royal fans in fitted pencil dress



















May 27, 2021 – 5:07 PM CEST



Megan bull Queen Letizia attended a meeting with the Spanish Federation of Women Directors, Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs, wearing a gray Hugo Boss pencil dress. Recreate her look.

Queen letizia just took power wrap to a whole new level! Stepping out in a fitted gray pencil dress to attend a meeting with the Spanish Federation of Women Directors, Managers, Professionals and Entrepreneurs, the monarch looked absolutely stunning on Thursday. RELATED: 16 Stunning Photos From The Royal Wedding Of King Felipe To Queen Letizia Loading the player … VIDEO: Queen Letizia’s Sweet Summer Style Recycling one of her favorite Hugo Boss styles – the belted midi she first wore to mark Rare Disease Day 2019 – Letizia completed her ensemble with silver dangling earrings, contrasting monochrome stilettos and a white handbag. READ: Queen Letizia’s dreamy floral dress is a summery vibe Queen Letizia nailed business chic on Thursday Sporting her brunette braids in a sleek, straight style, the mother-of-two went for her must-have makeup look, modeling a brown smoky eye with long dark lashes and a subtle touch of bronzer. MORE: Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in dreamiest silk dress Do you feel inspired? Although Letizia’s exact dress is no longer available for sale, we have found the more glamorous alternatives on the streets. Gray collar wrap dress, £ 119.25, Karen millen BUY NOW Karen Millen is selling this gorgeous gray wrap dress on sale. Reduced from £ 159 to £ 119.25, it features a darted bust, wrap neckline, and cleverly placed panels designed to flatter your figure. A wardrobe staple, this timeless style is great for the office – just add your favorite heels and you’re good to go. Plaid dress, £ 24.99, H&M BUY NOW We love this verified issue of H&M. Priced at an affordable £ 24.99, it’s also available in three other colors: black, khaki, and gray-green. Letizia recently recycled a number of her favorite dresses from her royal engagements, and fans love her outfits. Earlier this month, the monarch donned a pink floral dress while attending the National Research Awards 2020 at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Felipe VI, at the ceremony, she paired her pastel ensemble with cherry red pumps and opted for minimalist jewelry. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos