7 essential men’s grooming products, according to Men’s Health

Despite how long many of us have been indoors over the past year, we may have neglected some of our beauty routines. Especially looked at the men who turned No Shave November into a yearlong event. With vaccinations underway and our social calendars reopening, you might want to get back to the nitty-gritty to look and feel better.

Just before Father’s Day, Men’s health Editor-in-chief Rich Dorment joined in TODAY 3 a.m. to highlight the best grooming essentials. For the 15th year in a row, the editors of Men’s Health tested tons of products on the market to select the best and must-haves in categories such as body, face, hair, beard and fragrance. The result? the Men’s health care prices.

Read on to discover the award-winning highlights for you or the dad in your life, such as the best aluminum-free deodorant and the best beard care.

While some deodorants claim to be aluminum-free, some of them can have a mushy or oily texture that rubs or stains your clothes. This Kosas own-brand rollerball option is transparent and is designed not to rub or smudge. Its benefits include lightening and soothing the skin, as well as preventing ingrown hairs. Men’s Health also chose it for its odor control, which lasts long and has a subtle, non-overwhelming scent. It is also said to be great for sensitive skin because it uses exfoliating acids and is baking soda free.

If your hands have suffered from all the hand sanitizer, use this cream as a remedy. It’s packed with moisturizing ingredients and, according to Men’s Health, can hydrate even the driest skin without feeling very heavy or oily. “The tube is small, but a little goes a long way and it’s especially good when you need extra hydration for particularly dry areas like overly washed hands or cracked elbows and feet,” said Dorment. “It’s also one of those lotions where the more you use it, the less you actually need it.”

OffCourt Performance Body Spray

“Okay, so we were really skeptical at first,” said Dorment. “Body sprays, really? But these are actually amazing because the scents are subtle and natural. They aren’t meant to take over the room, but just to cool you down after a workout or before you leave the gym. office.” And those subtle scents include coconut water and fig leaves, and it’s a 2-in-1 that covers your deodorant and cologne.

“Personally, I particularly like the scent of coconut water + sandalwood – it smells like really good cologne,” said Dorment. “But the coolest thing is that they contain deodorants and prebiotics to control odors instead of just masking them – which is part of why these sprays are so much more effective than other body sprays.”

Related

This very affordable facial cleanser is formulated with herbal ingredients such as cucumber and seaweed extract. “The testers loved that it smells nice and foams well and that the botanical extracts make your skin feel fresh and clean without that tight, dry feeling,” said Dorment. “Plus, the affordable price and availability at big box stores and drugstores make this a solid option for just about any guy.”

Klur Supreme Seed Purification Mask

Men’s health choice for the best cleansing mask is this clay mask with herbs and vitamins, including cocoa. “As far as clay masks go, this is one of the best we’ve tried,” said Dorment. “Like other clay masks, it deeply cleanses your pores and leaves your skin ultra-clean, but this one doesn’t dry out your skin like so many others. Once you’ve washed it, your skin feels soft and smooth instead of tight. We’ve found that using a mask like this once or twice a week is an easy way to control breakouts (and the mask!) without adding a lot of ‘other things to your routine. Plus, it smells like chocolate, so what’s not to like? “

Shaving gel may not seem important, right? Wrong. The right shaving gel feels good, smells good, and can even help your routine in a number of ways. “This gel was a huge hit with our testers for a variety of reasons,” said Dorment. “They loved the packaging and the masculine scent. Most of all, they loved how easy it was to use. It’s great if you shave your entire face (a nice and refreshing alternative to shaving cream if you like something lighter or if you have a hard time with the mail – remove the irritation), but it’s also great if you have a beard and just want to shave your neck or cheeks and clean the lines. it’s transparent, you can see exactly where you are shaving so you don’t mess up the lines. It also rinses your face and your razor quickly and easily without leaving residue. “

If your shave isn’t going the way you had hoped and you end up with razor burns, bumps, and ingrown hairs, you may be able to fix this problem. This gentle exfoliating treatment contains acids that prevent ingrown hairs and is smooth and light enough to wear with other skin care products in your routine. “Ideally, you would apply this pretty much every day to get all the preventative measures, but since it’s so light, that’s no problem!” Said Sleep.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A great find newsletters, and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!