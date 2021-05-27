The model behind my hijab post is named editor-in-chief of Vogue Scandinavia | Fashion





Rawdah Mohamed, the Somali-Norwegian model whose protest against a proposed hijab ban in France has gone viral, has been announced as editor-in-chief of soon-to-be-launched Vogue Scandinavia. Mohamed will become the first hijab-wearing color editor in a western fashion magazine. Vogue Scandinavia has taken the question of diversity to the next stage, which is to create [a] work environment where people from different backgrounds are valued, said Mohamed, whose April Instagram post with hands on my hijab written on her hand launched a trending campaign on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. We can participate in conversations, take part in decision-making processes and be able to have an influential voice in fashion. In one Instagram post Announcing her new role, the model wrote: I hope to be a cultural force with a lot of learning, growth and the challenges that come with it. Mohamed, who is known for her street style fashion, believes her appointment will have a ripple effect on her community. It has a huge impact on Muslims, and I see it as [a] collective achievement to better understand the fashion world, she said. Diversifying the fashion industry has been a hot topic since the murder of George Floyd last year. Mohamed said the magazine had hired other members of ethnic minorities to senior editorial positions. This is important because it takes away the societal pressure and emotional labor of being the only ethnic minority on the team, she said. Mohamed does not see his appointment as linked to the racial controversies that have plagued Cond Nast recently, such as the hiring and then resignation of Alexi McCammond at Teen Vogue earlier this year. I don’t see myself as a correction to anything, Mohamed said. If I can help the whole industry move forward with the process, this is a wonderful addendum that I have always advocated. Vogue Scandinavia will launch its first issue in August. It will publish print editions six times a year, but will largely be digitally focused.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos