Fashion
Sioux Falls schools change dress code after alleged discrimination
Sioux Falls School District administrators said they changed the dress code three months after black students told the school board they faced hair discrimination in schools because of the policy.
After the February 22 board meeting in which several high school students called for the dress code, middle and high school principals reviewed and revised the policy to expand the dress code to include headwear and d ‘other changes, said district spokeswoman Carly Uthe.
The revised policy now states that students across the district can wear headbands, headbands, beanies, durags, skullcaps or scarves to cover their hair.
Roosevelt High School had banned headbands, headbands, durags and scarves outright in its previous policy. Lincoln High School had also banned headbands and scarves.
Again, Washington High School authorized headbands, headbands and / or scarves because they related to a student’s customary country of origin, religious clothing or ethnic affinities. New Tech High School also allowed hats, balaclavas and headgear, but only for religious or cultural reasons with the authorization of the administration.
In the future, students in all schools will still not be able to wear hats, caps, beanies, beanies or bandanas during the school day.
Principals will continue this work over the summer to refine the textbooks, and their changes will take effect this fall, Uthe said.
It was a great opportunity to think about what we want as a district and remove the barriers that don’t need to be, said Uthe.
Dress codes are a function of the principal of a school, not a school board, so the policy change does not need to come to the board for a vote, Uthe said.
School board president Cynthia Mickelson has said in the past that she wants the new policy to be culturally aware.
Read the full revised dress code policy
