Nude Barre challenges colorism in fashion industry, closes $ 1.4 million seed round

Erin Carpenter, founder of Nude Barre, started her business with a mission and the belief that everyone … [+] deserves to find its perfect shade.

Nomie Marguerite



Critics of beauty industry colorism continue to speak of its effects on communities of people. The World Economic Forum reports that sales of skin lightening products are expected to reach $ 8.9 billion by 2024. In addition, studies have shown that there is a wage gap related to skin color, which is widening to as the individual’s shade darkens. As discussions of diversity and inclusion begin to transform businesses, companies like Nude Barre are challenging the status quo of the fashion industry.

Erin Carpenter, Founder of Nude Barre, started her business with the mission and belief that everyone deserves to find their perfect shade. His company creates access and representation by providing bodily clothing that matches people’s skin color.

In October, she closed a funding round with a $ 1.4 million investment led by Freestyle Capital with support from Jason Calacanis, Katrina Lake, Greg Raiz, Serena Ventures and the Bumble Fund. To date, the company has raised over $ 1.5 million.

The idea for Nude Barre arose during Carpenters’ professional dance career. Forced to wear nude underwear, she had to dye her stockings as beige was the standard nude color at the time. Once she quit professional dancing, she began to land commercial spots. She took $ 3,000 from her savings and started Nude Barre in 2009.

Initially, the company produced stockings in different shades of nude. Over the years, Carpenter has introduced new products to the line, such as bras, underwear and face masks. Rather than naming the products after desserts or trees, she wanted the products to reflect the times of the day.

Colorism is deeply rooted in systemic racism, she shares. It is this idea that beige or lighter skin is the hierarchy of beauty. Nude Barre is the opposite of that. We believe that everyone is beautiful in all shades, all sizes. … We saw a lot as a trend in the category that shade names, especially women of color, focused on food or dessert. We did too. … So we wanted to tie that into the slogan of the humans running life with the fact that you are playing somehow anytime of the day.

Carpenter started the business for about five years. Then, in 2018, Serena Williams became an anonymous client of the brand. She wore Nude Barre during the 2018 tennis season. Her team reached out to Carpenter to inquire about a sold out product.

I leave them [Serenas team] know that I’m trying to grow this business, says Carpenter. But working capital and growth capital were a challenge for us who were actually looking to raise funds. I asked, would Serena be interested? It was actually just before she announced her venture capital arm. So I was just asking. They were like, Oh, actually, she’s teaming up with Bumble. They’re doing a pitch competition. You must apply.

Erin Carpenter, Founder of Nude Barre, Launches Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder of Bumble, and Serena … [+] Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur, at a pitch competition.

Photography Lacy Kiernan



Carpenter became a finalist, which meant launching Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble, and Serena Williams herself. She ultimately won the competition. This made Wolfe Herd and Williams the two first investors in the company.

Soon after, Carpenter met Jason Calacanis, an American Internet entrepreneur and angel investor. In addition to investing in the business, he also introduced it to Freestyle Capital. Additionally, she also filmed an episode of Shark aquarium which has never been aired. Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, was among the guest sharks who expressed interest in the Carpenters Company.

Although she did not receive a deal during this experience, Carpenter reached out to Lake on Instagram. Lake became the fourth investor in Nude Barres.

I had been bootstrapping for a long time, says Carpenter of the decision to scale the business. I had taught 20 classes a week, fitness classes, while running the business. I was just at the point where I thought something had to go differently in order for me to grow this business. Especially since I was moving into the maternity ward, I knew I probably wouldn’t have the capacity to teach so many classes per week, scale the business, and be a mother with a newborn baby. I felt a lot bolder after that and a lot more like, that’s what I have to do. The worst that can be said is no.

Nude Barre believes everyone deserves to find their perfect shade. His company creates access … [+] and representation by providing bodily clothing that matches people’s skin tone.

Nomie Marguerite



Nude Barre is on an accelerated growth path. Last month, the company surpassed its 2020 revenue by 100% and its repeat customer rate increased 50% month over month. In addition to launching new products, Carpenter has also partnered with a nonprofit, Birth Queen. The organization is focused on addressing the crisis in maternal health of blacks.

As Carpenter continues to evolve the business, she focuses on the following essential steps:

Ask what you want. A no is just one more step towards the yes. You’ll never know what’s going on around the corner if you don’t try.

Stay true to your mission. It’s easy to get distracted. Trust your instincts. Align with your why.

Change brands if you have to. The rebranding will contribute to the growth of the company and its core values.

I like to go to the bedrooms knowing that I deserve to be here, Carpenter concludes. This can sometimes be difficult for women, especially women of color, where you may be the only person of color in the room or on the Zoom. For me, just remembering that I have accomplished a lot, doing something important that I deserve to be here always gives me that extra boost.

