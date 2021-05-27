Fashion
Where to find T3 curling irons and hairdryers on sale
Shopping readers and celebrity hairstylists have turned to T3 for its range of pretty rose gold and white curling wands, curling irons and hairdryers. Right now, the beloved brand is having a rare sale on their site, and you can save up to $ 55 on 18 of their top selling products, including the Whirl Trio, a 4-piece gift set to help you make waves of out-of-service model. , as well as the entry-level Cura hair dryer, T3, available in four colors.
You can also save 20% on a selection of hairbrushes and combs, such as the 2-piece Detangle Duo which combines a wide tooth comb with a cushion brush and three different sizes of round brushes: 2 inch, 2, 5 inches and 3 inches.
T3 is available to purchase from various retailers including Sephora, Ulta, Amazon and Nordstrom. Nordstrom is also currently holding its semi-annual sale, where you can save 15-20% on other popular T3 items through June 6. To help make it easier for you to find discounted T3 products, we’ve rounded up a few bestsellers that are currently at discounted prices. .
Nordstrom half-year sale: best deals on Q3
We sorted the discounted T3 offers from the semi-annual sales event and found that the items below are at their lowest price on Nordstrom over a 120-day period, according to the price comparison site. Honey.
Professional ionic hair dryer T3 Cura Luxe
The White and Rose Gold T3s Hair Dryer features ionic technology that is beneficial for frizzy hair, but those with normal to dry or lightly textured hair should proceed with caution. “If your hair isn’t frizzy, it’s going to lead to unwanted styling results like flat hair, and it reduces the longevity of your style if you want body and bounce,” hairstylist Kevin Murphy once told us in our guide to hairdryers. It also features the brand’s auto-pause sensor technology, which means the dryer turns off when you release the dryer handle while styling. Besides offering five preset heat settings and two speed settings, this hair dryer also comes with a cool blow, which is beneficial when you want to lock your hairstyle in place. It also comes with two smoothing concentrators and a curl enhancing diffuser. T3 claims that the handle on this iron is ergonomically designed, to boot.
T3 Defined Curls Interchangeable Curling Iron
T3 doesn’t just make aesthetically pleasing hot tools, it also offers functionality and flexibility, and the brands T3 Defined Curls Interchangeable Curling Iron and T3 convertible power base are two examples. After ordering the Power Base, you can purchase one of the seven interchangeable curling iron or wand props. Curling irons have a clip and can be trickier for beginners, while curling wands do not have a clip.
T3 claims its curling iron combines the best of a tourmaline and ceramic styling surface, allowing you to create shiny curls without frizz. The convertible power base features five preset heat settings, allowing the interchangeable curling iron barrel to maximize to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. The Power Base also features the brand’s SinglePass technology, which means the internal chip heats the barrel evenly, allowing you to curl your hair in one go rather than having to run the curling iron through your hair multiple times. to get the look you want. .
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
T3 has also cut back on its gift-worthy beauty sets, including the interchangeable curling iron set that includes a power base and three curling irons: a 1 inch iron for classic curls, a tapered barrel. 1.25 to 0.75 inch for loose curls and waves. and a 1.25 inch straight barrel for voluminous waves. These hot tools all sport the same temperature settings as the aforementioned interchangeable electric base and curling iron, plus an 8.5-foot-long swivel cord to keep it from tangling while styling your hair. . It also has an automatic one hour shutdown for added safety.
Other notable items from the Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale
There are over 20,150 items on sale during the Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale across major store categories, including beauty, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, kids and home products. We’ve narrowed down our windfall savings across various categories and brands, in the interest of Shopping readers, and are getting a discount until June 6.
Learn about the latest guides and recommendations from NBC News Shopping and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
