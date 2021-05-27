Best of 90s fashion star friends





At its peak, Friends helped set the standard for NYC-centric sitcoms, prime-time comedy, and even trendy haircuts. In the years since its final it has become a cultural touchstone, but its impact in the fashion realm should not be overlooked. From Rachel Greens Dear Horowitz white plaid skirt and turtleneck to Joey Tribbiani wearing every piece of clothing her roommate Chandler Bing owned, the show’s memorable style moments became a ’90s aesthetic canon. But the stars of the show didn’t. not just impacted the looks on red carpets, at Hollywood events, and on the streets, the minimalist, grunge-adjacent, and simply chic style of the decade. Before looking at the Friends meeting, now streaming on HBO Max browse some of the best looks that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc wore in their prime. The Screen Actors Guild Awards, 1999 Photo by DAN CALLISTER Online USA, Inc. Remember handkerchiefs like tops and Matrix-pleather inspired? A picture of Friends, 1999 A touch of grunge, a hint of gap and lots of hair gel. New York Film Critics Circle Award, 1999 Photo by Evan Agostini / Liaison Lisa Kudrow, who played adorable space cadet Phoebe Buffay, attends the 64th New York City Awards in a totally ’90s take on the little black dress: boat neckline and below-knee hem included. A picture of Friends, 1999 From the scalloped hem of the Rachels suit jacket to the Joeys Banana Republic-style sweater, these looks scream ’90s. A picture of Friends, 1999 A grown-up Rachel, but a Rachel nonetheless. The Screen Actors Guild Awards, 1999 Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perrys ‘costumes are timeless, but their spiky, gelled hairstyles date back to the’ 90s if we’ve seen them before. A picture of Friends, 1999 Chokers and floral hair barrettes were Phoebes’ bread and butter sartorial on the show. And Chandler has always loved a waistcoat. The Hotel Crillon in Paris, 1998 Ever After Premiere, 1998 Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette walk the red carpet in Hollywood. Floor-length skirts and bodycon sandals were the main trends of the decade. Friends Thanksgiving episode, 1998 Technically, these are looks from the 1980s, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are dressed Miami vice style costumes as part of a flashback to the show. But the color blocks and gelled hair are all about the ’90s aesthetic. Courteney Cox wears crushed crimson velvet and a matching shacket to the slasher movie premiere on the red carpet. Two other versions of the LBD. The object of my affection Premiere, 1998 Lisa Kudrow perfects Laura Ashley’s look. The fools rush Premiere, 1997 Matthew Perry and co-star Courteney Cox, who played longtime love interests Monica and Chandler on Friends, attend the Perrys movie premiere in Los Angeles. In this press photo from the runway, Cox wears a classic ’90s dress, complete with bra straps and a delicate floral pattern. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, 1997 The best part about this promotional photo? Cox pulling the Kudrows necklace pendant. The Ice and Fireball, 1997 Empire waist Lisa Kudrows, Courteney Coxs version of a one-shoulder dress and Jennifer Anistons reference at the WB show Charm is the stuff of dreams of the 1990s. The Friends Helping Friends event, 1997 Pretty sure we’ve seen this sequin sweater set, round toe shoe combo at every bat mitzvah and wedding throughout the day. Romeo and Juliet Premiere, 1996 We love the wide lapels of the oversized David Schwimmers jacket. The Rachel haircut in all its glory. Matthew Perry takes a sheet of his character book Chandlers with this button down vest and white t-shirt. The 10th edition of the Comedy Awards, 1996 The blown bangs! Transparent tights! Matthew Perry still can’t seem to stay away from the excess frost. The queen of baby t-shirts, faded jeans and colorful sunglasses makes an appearance on the Los Angeles red carpet. A picture of Friends, 1996 Ross and Rachel are wearing matching Levis. On the set of Friends, 1996 Who could forget Tom Selleck as Monicas’ boyfriend, Richard? On the set of Friends, 1996 Courteney Cox, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jennifer Aniston film the episode The One After the Super Bowl, which aired after the Super Bowl. The Infiniti tennis tournament, 1995 Matthew Perry rocks a rare sporting moment.

