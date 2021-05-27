Fashion
Switzerland have eight goals in Slovakia at the IIHF Men’s World Championship
Switzerland ended Slovakia’s three-game winning streak with a sensational 8-1 victory at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championship in Riga.
Patrick Fischers’ side conceded five power-play goals as Switzerland rebounded from their 7-0 loss to Sweden clinically at the Olympic Sports Center in the Latvian capital.
The floodgates opened in 10 minutes when Raphael Diaz scored before Switzerland struck three times in the second half.
Sven Andrighetto, Romain Loeffel and Gregory Hoffmann got on the scoresheet to give the Swiss team a 4-0 lead.
Switzerland refused to take any slack when Timo Meier and Philipp Kurashev joined the scoring group.
Michal Kristof managed to rule out Slovakia only for Hoffmann and Loeffel to complete their accolades and complete a scintillating performance.
“We all know how good we can be when we play like this,” said Loeffel, whose team climbed to second in Group A behind ROC.
“By winning the first two games and then losing to Sweden, we kept our confidence.
“Just because we lost to Sweden doesn’t mean we lost everything.
“We know what we are capable of doing on the ice. And now we will continue for the next games.”
The Czech Republic came back from 2-0 to defeat Sweden in Group A with a superb final period.
Seeking to support their beating against Switzerland, Sweden picked up where it left off against the Czech Republic.
Goals from Andreas Wingerli and Rickard Rakell in the opening 15 minutes gave Sweden a huge boost.
But Jakub Vrana triggered a retaliation by scoring in the 41st minute before Jan Kovar leveled things off in the 45th minute.
All the momentum was with the Czech side as Lukas Klok put his side forward before Jakub Flek sealed the victory in the 58th minute.
Defending champions Finland topped Group B after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Italy.
Tony Sund led the way with two goals while Arttu Ruotsalainen grabbed the other at Arena Riga as Finland climbed a point above Germany.
“Of course it feels good to score my first two goals, but the main thing is that we have the win and the three points,” said Sund.
“We still have a few tough games left before the playoff games start.
“We have to finish this group well and focus on the end games.”
Team USA’s oldest and youngest player got the scoresheet with a crucial 4-2 victory over Latvia in Group B.
Brian Boyle, 36, and Matty Beniers, 18, scored for the United States while Matt Tennyson and Trevor Moore also scored.
Latvia’s two goals came in the first half with Miks Indrasis and Renars Krastenbergs scoring to tie it at 2-2, but the United States found additional equipment to secure a victory that puts them in third place.
Competition must continue tomorrow.
