Fashion show showcases diversity and benefits Grand Baton Rouge Food Bank





BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A Baton Rouge fashion stylist partnered with local leaders and entrepreneurs to host a diversity and inclusion event in the capital on Friday, May 28. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Grand Baton Rouge Food Bank. Appreciating other ethnicities and their views is important for everyone and this event is one way to achieve that, says stylist and curator Kristana Baisden. The inaugural Power of Women Fashion Show will be held in downtown Baton Rouge at the Shaw Center for The Arts on the River Terrace starting at 8:28 pm Doors open at 7:00 pm. Baisden hails from Baton Rouge with a passion for style and a mission to celebrate the differences between women who highlight cultures, values ​​and creative talent. I want young people to be excited and inspired because they see prominent women in business as salespeople as well as confident role models on the runway, Baisden said. Baisden teamed up with stylist and native Tronecia Lockhart Mims and Dutchis Martin of Dutchis Runway & Model Training to create unique looks throughout the show. According to Baisden, the fashion show is a celebration of diversity in women presented through fashion, beauty, culture and talent that includes fine dining, live entertainment, runway modeling as well as opportunities to shopping with a variety of vendors. All proceeds from the fashion show will go directly to these families through distribution to churches, food courts, soup kitchens, shelters, group homes, emergency services, councils, etc. Tickets can be purchased at The Power of Women Inaugural Fashion Show Click here to report a typo. Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

