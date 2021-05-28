These 25 retailers offer discounts

Memorial Day is fast approaching, which means summer is almost here. So what better way to gear up for the sunny season than with new sandals, shorts and swimwear? With the abundance of Memorial Day clothing sales, you can update your wardrobe for less.

This year’s Memorial Day apparel sales include deep discounts from some of our favorite retailers. … [+]

The Memorial Day sales rush couldn’t have come at a better time when everyone wanted to wear something other than Zoom-compatible sweatpants and tops for once. And with exciting offers from retailers like Nordstrom, The Outnet and East Danish, you have no shortage of options. Below, shop clothing, footwear and accessories sales, and be sure to check out our list of the current Memorial Day bestsellers.

Memorial Day clothing sales now rolling

Saks Fifth Avenue: Saks Designer sale is a great opportunity to save up to 50% on brands like Ganni, Zimmermann and Johanna Ortiz.

Nordstrom: Can’t wait for the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale? Until June 6, you can save up to 50% on clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family thanks to department stores Semi-annual sale.

Faherty: From May 28 to 31, Faherty takes 50% off new markdowns. Go ahead, treat yourself to some linen buttons.

Frame: Until May 31, the famous denim brand is reducing its sales section.

Eddie bauer: Save 50% on your purchase of regular priced items (no code required) and 50% off clearance with code HIKING50. The offer is valid on clothing and accessories for men and women.

Beyond yoga: Until May 31, buyers can get an additional 25% discount sell items. Because, let’s be honest: you can never have too many pairs of leggings.

The Outnet: The Outnet has great deals all year round, but right now they are offering up to 80% off designer clothes, which is one of the best selling Memorial Day clothes we have. have seen so far.

Jack wolfskin: Consider the Jack Wolfskins Memorial Day Sale as your official call to the wild. Until June 1, you can save 20% site-wide with the promo code SUMMERWOLF20.

East Danish: Take up to 50% off men’s designer items brands like Vince, Theory and APL.

Neiman Marcus: Save up to 50% on clothes, shoes, handbags and other accessories during Neiman Marcus Sale of luxury brands.

Bandier: Right now you can get an extra 30% off Bandiers sell items. We see new sports bras, leggings and sneakers in your future.

Aerosols: Looking for new sandals? Check out the Aerosoles Summer Kickoff sale where you can buy a pair at half price, with no code required.

Levi’s: Denim brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus an additional 50% off sale styles with code SMILE.

Nike: Save up to 40% reduction on almost 2000 items.

Farfetch: Buy brands like Off-White, Y-3 and Adidas for up to 50% off.

State bags: From May 28 to May 31, you can benefit from a 25% reduction on the whole site.

Good American: The brand founded by Kardashian is known for making comfortable, waist-tailored jeans. In honor of Memorial Day, buyers can save an additional 40% on sale items.

MM La Fleur: From May 28 to May 31, you can take up to 80% off trendy finds from brands.

Solid and striped: Enjoy 25% off the entire site of swimwear brands with code MDW21.

Countryside: Goal up to 50% off clothing and outdoor gear, no promo code needed.

Modcloth: Start your Memorial Day shopping early with ModCloth. The retailer offers 30% off regular priced items and an additional 50% off sale items.

Zappos: Zappos may be known for its extensive shoe collection, but the brand also has some great clothing. On its Memorial Day weekend sale, you can save up to 30% on both categories.

Draper James: The company founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering an additional 30% off sale items starting on Memorial Day.

Flower of Evil: You can get an extra 20% off Fleur du Mals sale items from May 28th to 31st.

Joy: From May 28, Joie buyers can get an additional 30% off sale items with the promo code MD2021.