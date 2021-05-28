Staples dress code discriminates against female students – Inklings News





A week ago, I saw a freshman at Staples being sent to the assistant principal’s office for wearing a tank top paired with a zip-up hoodie. A man wearing a muscular shirt with a similar zipper covering his shoulders would likely not have been subjected to the same consequences. In the student manual, Staples has a dress policy. The manual states that clothing inappropriately revealing is prohibited. Inappropriate disclosure is inevitably defined differently depending on a student’s gender and physical build. Women considered more curvy are typically disproportionately targeted for violating dress policy. The manual further specifies that halter tops are not considered acceptable. Halter tops are tank top-like shirts that are primarily intended for women. The manual does not include an example of clothing that is generally worn by men as unacceptable. Sexism is present in clothing policies due to the outdated belief that women wearing revealing clothing inappropriately distracts men. Promulgating the logic that women are responsible for the actions of men is unacceptable. When a woman wears revealing clothing, she is not automatically sexually suggestive. Instead of condemning women, men should learn to focus their attention on school rather than on the appearance of their female counterparts. “ Sexism is present in clothing policies due to the outdated belief that women wearing revealing clothing inappropriately distracts men. Promulgating the logic that women are responsible for the actions of men is unacceptable. “ – Lauren Hassell ’22 Of course, there are circumstances where the Staples dress code is valid. As, according to the textbook, a student wearing clothing with scriptures, pictures or badges that advocate violence, racial, ethnic or religious prejudice, or the use of drugs or alcohol, is not allowed. However, as the the weather is getting warmer and students are starting to wear less clothing, women should feel comfortable wearing tank tops instead of feeling like they are a distraction. Men sexualizing women are not the fault of women. Dress policy needs to be rewritten to be fair and impartial, and not tailored to women’s body shape.







