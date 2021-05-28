Proyecto Repblica is a new online marketplace for Ibero-American fashion





Being a socially conscious and sustainable buyer is more important than ever. Shopping has taken on a deeper meaning than just buying what makes us feel good; it’s also about doing good while shopping. In recent years, the world of e-commerce has seen an influx of specialized online fashion platforms that cater to the ultra-specific shopper, whether the customer is looking for a curated selection of sustainable brands or a database featuring evidence of underserved fashion cultural communities. Proyecto República, a new digital platform, combines the best of both worlds. The website, which prides itself on being a potent blend of commerce, content and connectivity, not only highlights the burgeoning designers from Spain, Portugal and South and Central America, but is focused also on sustainable design as a guiding mission. “The perception of Ibero-American clothing can be limited and outdated,” explains Catalina Maurette, CEO and founder of Proyecto República. BAZAAR.com. “Each garment sold on our platform has a very different story to tell, from the way the garments are designed and made to the time-honored traditions of the artisans who help make these pieces. There is a common misconception that locally made clothing does not. t fit into the global context of haute couture and design. The designers we represent preserve artisanal traditions in avant-garde pieces of exceptional quality, while respecting their communities and contributing to the circular economy. “ Maurette adds that the pieces on her platform are more than just clothes. “The clothes we keep on the site are both steeped in tradition but atypical and ready for the future,” she says. “One of the most important misconceptions that we have to break is the idea that all the designs of the Iberian countries are homogeneous. Quite the contrary. There are a multitude of stories, visions and even unique materials. important for us to challenge Ibero stereotypes. -American design. ” According to Maurette, the introduction of Ibero-American design to the American market was an imperative decision. Buyers based in the United States are becoming more and more intentional with what they are buying and why. Proyecto República’s unique clothing offerings, coupled with its commitment to promote sustainable practices, suit the changing market. “The United States is a market that really knows how to properly promote fashion brands and platforms. They set an example for the industry as a whole, ”says Maurette. “It’s important for us to share the vision behind these collections with American slow fashion consumers, who are aware of what they’re buying and where they’re coming from. We believe this market will appreciate the incredible level of detail and the cultural background that comes with it. in this work. ” Check out our favorite selections from Proyecto República below.

Bolazo Led by designer Victoria Sanchez, Bolazo creates unique pieces inspired by the ‘humorous relationship between southern Italian manners and the traditional gaucho clothing. “The brand uses prints on classic silhouettes, such as checked blazers and pinstripe blouses. Tilinga shirt Bolazo

proyectorepublica.com $ 305.00 Cape Gaucho Black Bolazo

proyectorepublica.com $ 277.00 Rodeo Ankle-Length Wrap Dress Bolazo

proyectorepublica.com $ 500.00 Mozh Mozh Mozh Mozh is a slow-fashioned whimsical line that celebrates indigenous artisans who create Peruvian textiles and clothing techniques. The brand prides itself on its use of quality alpaca, cotton, wool and natural rubber, all originating from the country of South America. Alpaca and Merino Cropped Tank Top with Hand-Sewn Beads Mozh Mozh

proyectorepublica.com $ 230.00 Fela checked trousers Mozh Mozh

proyectorepublica.com $ 605.00 Leba knit dress Mozh Mozh

proyectorepublica.com $ 445.00 Escvdo Escvdo is a contemporary luxury fashion brand that celebrates its Peruvian roots and heritage. The brand is known for its modern and elegant designs made using ancestral weaving techniques and for creating pieces for a modern generation. In addition, Escvdo works with a predominantly female artisan staff and is dedicated to providing financial independence and female empowerment to its workers. Oversized cardigan in alpaca, cotton, wool blend Escvdo

proyectorepublica.com $ 492.00 Mother of God dress in pima cotton Escvdo

proyectorepublica.com $ 604.00 Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Cotton Dress Escvdo

proyectorepublica.com $ 374.00 Tracing Tramando is an award-winning Argentinian brand run by designer Martín Churba. Her creations celebrate the delicate relationship between art, design and fashion, and are designed for the urban and independent woman. Oversized linen blazer Tracing

proyectorepublica.com $ 590.00 Semi-long shirt Tracing

proyectorepublica.com $ 412.00 Hand painted denim pants Tracing

proyectorepublica.com $ 342.00 ALMA Alessandra Tona and Maria Elena Padilla are the creative forces of Salvadoran brand ALMA. The duo use sustainable upcycling techniques to create on-trend accessories, including intricate woven handbags and bucket bags. Almita recycled leather and plastic woven mini bag ALMA

proyectorepublica.com $ 109.00 Recycled plastic woven bucket bag with leather insert ALMA

