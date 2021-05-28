Destination XL surprised by rapid rebound in sales – WWD





Destination XL was taken a bit off guard by the rebound in activity in the first quarter. In a Thursday morning earnings call, Harvey Kanter, president and CEO of the big and large men’s retailer, said the company expected “some pent-up demand for clothing in the first quarter results, but not so early and certainly not so dramatically. But as vaccination rates rose, government stimulus checks hit bank accounts and men began to venture out again, DXL stores reaped the benefits. “Our biggest challenge in 2020 was store traffic,” Kanter said. “For part of the year our stores were closed and once they reopened demand for new clothing picked up initially from a very sluggish position. We started to see this change in sentiment after the vaccines were given and the pandemic restrictions started to ease in different parts of the country. Suddenly many of our clients were venturing out of the house again. He socializes. It resumes its activities. He enjoyed the pre-pandemic and it created the need to buy new clothes. The company’s sales continue to be driven by casual sportswear, athletic wear and loungewear, said Kanter, of Polo, Nautica and Reebok. But bespoke clothing is also finding fans, he said, as weddings and other events are postponed. “While this demand for tailored clothing is not a game-changer, it is significant and certainly better than we expected,” he said. During the period, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company reported net income of $ 8.7 million compared to a loss of $ 41.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and a loss of $ 3.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $ 13.7 million compared to a loss of $ 18.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2020 and $ 4.8 million over the same period in 2019. Total sales for the quarter were $ 111.5 million, up 94.8% from $ 57.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and down 1.3% from 113 million dollars recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Compared to 2019, same store sales increased 3.7%. Looking ahead to the remainder of this year and into 2022, Kanter said the company will continue to offer “fewer and more targeted” promotions, a strategy that has been successful in reducing markdowns and improving margin rates. brute. Like many other retailers, e-commerce was a bright spot for the company with sales up 55.8% in the first quarter from 2019. And many of those shoppers – 35.7% – were in. made new to DXL. “Our approach has shifted from attracting customers to the stores or to the web, to driving customers to DXL and being there for them based on how they choose to engage and experience. DXL whether it’s in our stores, on our app or on our website, “he said. As for wholesaling, Kanter said the business, driven by Amazon, generated sales of $ 3.1 million in the first quarter of this year, up from $ 2.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The company has also revised its projections for fiscal 2021 and now forecasts sales of approximately $ 415 million to $ 435 million, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $ 20 million to $ 30 million and cash flow. available positive with comparable store sales close to slightly negative from 2019 levels. “Our revised forecast remains cautiously optimistic as sales could be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19 variants, extended restrictions and potential store closures, but we’re excited to see our existing customers return and new customers discover. DXL for the first time ”. Kanter said.







