Fashion
Dockers brand to be sold to Bluestar Alliance
Count Levi Strauss & Co. as the latest company to get rid of a non-core asset.
The San Francisco-based denim company is set to sell its Dockers brand to Bluestar Alliance, according to market sources.
This follows deals such as Ralph Lauren Corp. selling Club Monaco, Oxford Industries closing its Lanier division, Adidas seeking a buyer for Reebok and PVH Corp. exploring the sale of its heritage brands.
A spokesperson for Lévis said Thursday: “When it comes to corporate policy, we do not comment on market speculations or rumors. Bluestar did not respond to requests for comment.
This is not the first time that Lévis has tried to sell Dockers. In 2004, she looked for a buyer for the khakis brand in order to repay her debt. But although he signed a letter of intent to sell the brand to Vestar Capital Partners, a final deal could not be reached and Dockers remained in the bosom of Lévis.
Dockers was created by Levis in 1986 to expand beyond its denim roots. His signature khaki pants were a leader in the casual Friday movement after their introduction. Over the years, Dockers has attempted to move beyond basic khakis to become a more diverse brand, turning to trendy stylists and celebrities to increase its fashion quotient.
The brand began to strengthen its image around its 30th anniversary in 2016, when Dockers was present at New York Fashion Week: Mens. It sought to align with the heritage movement by reviving its wings and anchor logo which had been created to speak to the roots of the West Coast and the maritime aesthetic of the brands. (The khaki pants were originally inspired by British tank tops.) It even hosted an event at Berlin Fashion Week.
In 2019, he enlisted lively Hollywood collaborator Karla Welch, stylist for Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross, to design a capsule collection of five unisex styles sold at Dover Street Market. And that tied in with cult Los Angeles-based cycling brand Atelier & Repairs on three styles that debuted at Pitti Uomo. It also has a European activity.
But despite the efforts, the brand has struggled to shed its image of daddy’s pants.
Dockers is still a relatively small part of Lévis’ net income in 2018, it only represented 7% of the total volume. Annual revenue was $ 476 million in 2012, the latest figure available. Levis no longer sells for its individual brands.
These days, Lévis doesn’t usually talk much about the brand or how it performs, and in fact the last time the company singled out Dockers in a call for earnings was in January 2020, when Chip Bergh , Chairman and CEO of Levis, said after a Line Reset in 2018, sales of Dockers men’s socks declined in fiscal 2019.
The year before, he said Dockers had achieved 13% growth at the start of the year, but acknowledged that a sustained recovery would take time. But as one of the original suppliers for casual Fridays, our goal is to revise the brand for the modern workplace.
Bluestar Alliance is a brand management company in the same vein as Authentic Brands Group and Marquee Brands. He owns Hurley, Bebe, Tahari, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry and Limited Too. It manages a portfolio of over 300 licensees and operates over 100 stores worldwide.
At the end of 2019, he bought Hurley, the California surf brand, from Nike Inc. for an undisclosed amount.
Bluestars executives, led by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, who founded the company in 2006, have been described as really nice guys by an executive, but also nice hands. Another source agreed, adding that they buy labels, they don’t make them.
