The greatest fashion moments of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way era – CR Fashion Book

Lady Gaga’s incomparable second album Born like this turns 10 this month and there is so much fashion to celebrate from the era.

One of the most avant-garde and inventive pop stars of all time, Gaga introduced herself to the world with Fame, a controversial and exciting time of escape, known for its wigs, voluminous sunglasses, glamor, poise, and raw ox dress. Gaga’s vision in 2011 for Born like this took it one step further, with stronger artistic concepts and as a love letter to its then-established Little Monsters fan base. In the title song and first single, Gaga sings about self-celebration and upholding faith in love and self, providing the world with a liberating dance floor hymn that would prove to be timeless.

The City of West Hollywood marked the album’s 10th anniversary by declaring May 23 “Born This Way Day” and honoring Gaga with the Key to the City. To kick off Pride Month, the city painted the album title in the LGBTQ + flag on a street mural, in recognition of Gaga’s support for queer youth, the community to which the song and the artist are dedicated. His lyrics speak universally to minorities and the marginalized, giving a place to belong to those who needed to be told they were perfect as they were born.

Even Elton John proclaimed “Born this Way” the “new gay anthem” when it was first released, and the song has continued to inspire more mainstream pop stars to center the topics of gender identity and equality, a significant change in pop culture and artistic activism. The song sold over a million copies in five days and set a Guinness World Record for “Best Selling Single” on iTunes. Gaga also made history with the track during her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl, when she was the first to say the word “transgender” on the live broadcast.

She reminds fans in an Instagram post for the Los Angeles event that the song and album were inspired by queer religious activist Black Carl Bean and his 1977 rendition of “I Was Born This Way,” at the originally sung by Valentino. She told Howard Stern in an interview in 2011 that Bean’s song struck her as a sermon. And speaking with Billboard, she credited early ’90s music as a prominent influence. “When Madonna, En Vogue, Whitney Houston and TLC were making very empowering music for women and the gay community and all kinds of disenfranchised communities, the lyrics and melodies were very poignant and very gospel and very spiritual and j ‘Said,’ This is the kind of record I need to make. This is the record that will shake up the industry. ”

the Born like this The album incorporates an amalgamation of many genres, including opera, metal, euro-pop and disco. The music refers to religious themes and figures from Christianity, linked to sexual and political liberation, while the artistic direction and images by Nick Knight are reminiscent of surrealist artists such as Salvador Dalí and Francis Bacon.

It seemed the stars were aligning when Nicola Formichetti, then Gaga stylist, joined Mugler as art director in September 2010, in a creative collaboration that defined the fashion of the Born like this Time. Mugler’s exaggerated and extra-worldly designs paired perfectly with Mother Monster’s new prosthetic horns, made by Millennium FX. “It was about taking the power, dressing to the extreme and showing it was real, but half-fantastic,” Formichetti said. Variety on the anniversary of the album. The album cover, taken by Knight, shows the star half-woman, half-motorbike, reflecting the artist’s capacity to transform and evolve ad infinitum.

Of Fame at Born like this, Artpop to Joanne, and more recently, Chromatica, Gaga invites her fans into any landscape she creates and is always intentional with her message, whether you get it or not.

“When they wanted me to be sexy, when they wanted me to be pop, I would always put an absurd twist on it to make myself feel like I was in control,” she says in her 2017 documentary. Five feet two. “If I want to be sexy on VMAs singing on paparazzi, I’m going to do it bleeding to death, reminding you of what the celebrity did to Marilyn Monroe.”

To celebrate 10 years of Born like this, check out the gallery below for some of Gaga’s best fashion moments of the era, documented by the fan page The Gaga House.