Blake Livelys $ 248 Maxi dress style can be yours for just $ 30
When we spot a celebrity like Blake lively out and about, it’s basically like meeting a unicorn. She’s one of those A-listers who stay private, and we really appreciate her! But when we see a snapshot of the first Gossip Girlstar, were always taking notes of what she was wearing.
The Livelys style is discreet and classic, on which it displayed perfectly a recent outing with my husband Ryan reynolds At New York. With summers starting to heat up on the East Coast, she decided to don an adorable white sundress to escape the scorching temperatures. We were totally inspired and wanted to find a more affordable version of her look that doesn’t ring at $ 248, which is the current cost of her Reform robe.
Get the QILINXUAN Bohemian Lace Sleeveless Summer Dress for Women for only $ 30, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, May 27, 2021, but are subject to change.
Our shopping mission was successful! We discovered this lookalike dress by QILINXUAN on Amazon, and were instantly captivated. They both have incredibly similar silhouettes with a few minor differences that don’t detract from the aesthetic. The Livelys dress is white with a floral pattern, while our version is strictly cream in color. Both have square necklines with thicker straps, as well as flowy tiered skirts!
It is an ideal long beach dress for summer. The fabric is light, the dress design is comfortable, and you can wear it for tons of different occasions. You can dress it up like Lively did by pairing it with simple sandals, or dress it up with heels and a stunning pair of earrings. If you are looking for new dresses that you will wear repeatedly this summer, this is surely a necessary purchase. We always love to have a celebrity look for less, and this dress is perfect!
