Fashion
FAST virtual runway gives new life to the annual fashion show
Despite this year’s virtual runway show, the fashion and student trends of UCLA’s annual fashion show will never go out of style.
Broadcast live on YouTube and Zoom, the club will organize its spring showcase on Friday. FAST’s annual show typically takes place in the Pauley Pavilion, but it has since moved to a virtual format that will include live designer speeches followed by a pre-recorded fashion show. Hannah Sacker, a fourth-year public affairs student and director of FAST events, said the show was meant to showcase each of the 12 designer lines through a central club event.
“It’s not often – really, ever in fact – that designers show their work in addition to the fashion show,” said Sacker. “It’s special to showcase and honor them in this way, because their work is one of the things that unites all of FAST.”
While maintaining the same industry-level output as the in-person fashion show, Sacker said each FAST committee worked together to put the showcase together. She said many art forms – including fashion design, video and photography – have been combined to highlight the team’s talents and attract audiences despite the virtual barrier. Through a collaborative effort, she said the designers first created and distributed their clothes for the models to be filmed, and then the models returned their clips for the video team to edit together.
Along with the showcase, FAST will also be releasing its spring magazine, which includes editorial work from the blog and photography committees, Sacker said. Although the magazine does provide details on the designers and their lines, she said it mainly works as a synopsis of the whole year’s work.
“It’s really great to see how the same level of artistry and professionalism that we see in the in-person fashion show can really be translated into this online format,” said Sacker.
While the team had more time to prepare for a digital format compared to last year’s sudden change, Sacker said the delay accompanying virtual communication still posed logistical challenges. Isabella Mattina, a third-year psychology student and FAST’s director of public relations, said she bridged the behind-the-scenes communication gap by collecting and distributing information between committees.
“Not only is (the storefront) obviously virtual for our audience, it has been kept away for a lot of our members,” Mattina said. “Our models and designers are scattered across the world… so adapting the design process, fitting processes, filming and modeling into the watch timeline has been a challenge just over physical distances.”
While each collection will have its own theme set by the designers, Sacker said FAST’s overall focus this year has revolved around change, matching the spring season. As the club focuses more on the intersections between social justice, environmentalism and the fashion industry, she said she anticipates some of the collections will echo similar sentiments.
Responding to this hypothesis, FAST graduate and design director Suchita Kumar said she drew inspiration for her designs from the bleaching of corals in the ocean as a result of climate change. As her line progresses, the bright, textured pieces will shift to more uniform monochrome outfits. Kumar used fabrics such as tulle and pom poms to mimic the shape of the corals on her clothes, and 3D printed brain corals to add more detail.
While Kumar directed the models to highlight these elements during the shoot, she said she still gives them a lot of creative freedom. The video team also slowed down parts of the video – an addition that would have been impossible with the show in person – to give audiences a moment to reflect on the activism inspired by the line, she said.
“I really wanted to take this idea that is… discussed or written down, but not presented as much,” Kumar said. “I wanted to see if I could take this idea and represent it through clothes.”
Making the most of the online format, Kumar said teaser clips will be shown for each line during the showcase, allowing designers to interact directly with audiences and describe the inspiration behind their work. While the traditional fashion show demonstrated the high level of in-person production the club is capable of, Sacker said the tailored virtual components provide more space for all FAST members to collaborate on a creative project.
“(The virtual storefront is) a whole different kind of job, seeing a reconstructed video, being edited so well and executed so perfectly,” Sacker said. “It showcases a different kind of talent that wouldn’t have been shown otherwise.”
