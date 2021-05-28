Macys to Highlight Men in Seconds Drop style icons

Just in time for Father’s Day, Macys highlights two black creatives, who created capsules for his Icons of Style initiative.

As reported, the department store unveiled special collections in March with five black designers who developed a special limited-edition product for its private labels. Two menswear designers were on the offer: Allen Onyia, Creative Director of True Religion, and Ouigi Theodore, Founder of Brooklyn Circus.

The second drop of the collections comes out today and the offer will continue the story that Onyia and Theodore started two months ago.

Durand Guion, vice president of the fashion group at Macys, said that while the five design partners are important, he sees a great opportunity to tap into the male space. [by showcasing] Black excellence and design.

He said he was drawn to Theodore and Onyia because of their design sensibilities. Ouigi was on our radar, and we don’t broadcast Brooklyn Circus, but we love the aesthetics, he said, highlighting the true vintage American and military credentials the brand has become known for. Plus, he’s an amazing storyteller so we knew he could bring something new to the brand.

Theodore offered his take on Sun + Stone, a relatively new male brand that replaced American Rag, Guion said.

The best-selling Theodore-designed capsule since it first fell in March included military-inspired pants and shorts adorned with badges adorned with his artwork; a camp shirt with a print on the back; an olive green nylon trucker jacket and floral t-shirts.

It was right in the alley of the Macys guys, Guion said.

Guion said Theodore’s second collection will continue the retro narrative he first explored for Sun + Stone in March. The collection, which includes many military references based on his family history, includes a blazer, cargo shorts, collared t-shirt, satin bomber and two t-shirts. Key pieces include a vintage baseball shirt and references to his mother’s year of birth, 1945, and the age of her death, 45.

Each collection is linked to my mother’s migration in search of the American Dream while keeping her Caribbean pride, Theodore said. The roots of this pride gave birth to my duality. I design and create from this place of duality. Embracing the two brought a sense of peace that fueled my leadership with this partnership with Macys and adding that depth to Sun + Stone.

Turning to Onyia, who has a large following on Instagram and is the co-founder of UpscaleHype, a popular men’s social media platform, Guion said he has an exceptional level of taste and is considered a style coach for NBA stars and others. In fact, LeBron James was spotted wearing the designer’s Tie-Dye Splatter jacket earlier this month.

Allen brought something unique and special to Macys and really pushes the edge but it’s still salable, Guion said.

In addition to the splash-proof jacket, top performers from the first Onyias collection for INC International Concepts included an oversized tie-dye shirt as well as a contrast color striped tracksuit.

For the second drop, he turned to vintage Macys advertising images and Guion said he especially liked playful pieces such as a contrast color shirt with a large floral print printed on one side, the jacket from tour and the latest iteration of the tracksuit designed to be worn together or separately.

My style is effortless, clean, sharp, and edgy, and I think that’s reflected in this collection, said Onyia. What excited me the most about this collaboration is the initiative behind it and I am honored to be one of the five designers chosen to represent the brand.

In addition to the two men’s designers, Icons of Style offers women’s clothing and footwear from Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton and Aminah Abdul Jillil.

Guion said a third drop is scheduled for September, when Macys will assess and decide how to expand the initiative. We will definitely continue the idea of ​​style icons as a way to create a platform for black excellence, he said.

