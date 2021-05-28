Gap surprises Wall Street with quarterly profit as sportswear, summer fashions win





Gap Inc. on Thursday night surprised Wall Street with quarterly profit and a better outlook, relying on more casual sportswear and summer fashions to report higher than expected sales and 8% higher than before the pandemic . Gap GPS,

+ 3.32%

said it earned $ 166 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter, after losing $ 932 million, or $ 2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, Gap has earned 48 cents per share. Sales reached $ 4 billion, up 89% from 2020 sales and 8% from the pre-pandemic 2019 quarter, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the retailer to report an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share on sales of $ 3.44 billion. There was particular strength in Old Navy and Athleta, a healthy and growing Gap company in North America, and market share gains that overtook the industry, chief executive Sonia Syngal said in a statement. In-store traffic has returned and Gap has grown 82% online from 2019, she said. As athletic wear and fleece continue to soar, we’ve seen a resurgence in summer fashion, with dresses bouncing around, showing that customers are

coming out of the crisis wanting to express their style without sacrificing the digital comfort and convenience they are used to, she said. First quarter comparable store sales were up 28% year-over-year and 13% from 2019, the company said. Gap raised its forecast for sales, operating margin and earnings per share for the full year, calling for sales growth to be around the 20% range from 2020. It forecasted EPS of between $ 1.55 and $ 1.70 for the year, and adjusted EPS between $ 1.60 and $ 1.75. Gap shares rose 0.2% in the extended session, after ending Thursday’s regular session up 3.3%. The stock declined, however, shortly after the report was released. Gap stocks have gained 74% so far this year, compared to 12% for the S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.12% .

