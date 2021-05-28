Taylor Swift wears metallic floral dress to iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021

Taylor Swift continued her circuit on the May red carpet with a virtual appearance at tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer accepted the award for Pop Album of the Year in a pre-recorded speech where she wore a metallic floral dress with a crown braided through her hair.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Fox

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Swift is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics (for “cardigan”) and Best Army of Fans. Tonight’s honors come after Swift won the Billboard 200 Best Female Artist and Top Artist on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards. She also received the Global Icon Award from the BRIT Awards on May 11.

Her honor at the BRIT Awards was a historic honor, with Swift becoming the first woman, non-British person and youngest to win the award. In her speech, Swift marveled at the feat and offered advice to other young artists. She said:

It’s really cool [trophy], I love this. I am so indebted and grateful to my UK fans. I love you so much for everything you have done for me. We have had so many amazing memories over the past 15 years, from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire to the O2 Arena to Wembley Stadium. And hey, because of you, last year I almost played Glastonbury, so. But we all know what happened next. The world has changed and I ended up releasing three albums instead, so do folklore and always was one of the most unique, cathartic and extraordinary experiences I have ever had. I would love to have the opportunity to thank the amazing creatives I made these albums with. Thanks Aaron Dessner, thanks Jack Antonoff, Joe [Alwyn, Swift’s boyfriend], Justin Vernon, the National, Marcus Mumford, Jon Low, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk and HAIM. I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are: whose opinion of me has never changed, whether my stock is going up or down. If there is one thing I have learned, it is that you need to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it. Never take them for granted. There are so many amazing new performers in this room tonight, and a lot of people watching who have goals, ambitions and dreams for themselves. I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that is free from negativity. If you’re having resistance, it probably means you’re doing something new. If you are experiencing turbulence or pressure, it probably means you are going up. And there may be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and that meets with cynicism or skepticism. You can’t let that crush you. You have to let it feed you because we live in a world where everyone has the right to say whatever they want to you at any time, but just remember that you have the right to prove them wrong. I love you all. Thank you very much for this beautiful honor. Thanks to BRITs. This is amazing!

Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Writer

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io