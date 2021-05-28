Dalton State Wins NAIA National Title





Point University, located in West Point, was fourth at 41, Ruan Pretorius tied for fifth and Eric Wowor seventh. Coastal Georgia, the NAIA champions in 2014 and 2015, tied for seventh at 59, with Joe Tucker and Chip Thompson tied for 22nd. Aiden Kramer, a freshman at Georgia Tech, won a three-way playoff game with the 104th Atlanta Open at the Pinetree Country Club. Credit: Vicki Yi (Georgia PGA) Credit: Vicki Yi (Georgia PGA) Georgia Tech freshman captures Atlanta Open Aiden Kramer, a freshman at Georgia Tech, won a three-way playoff game with the 104th Atlanta Open at the Pinetree Country Club. Kramer, from Oviedo, Fla., Was unable to break through the Yellow Jackets' stacked roster this spring, but he did manage to beat a strong field of 156 top pros and amateurs. He carded rounds 69-69 to finish 6 under and tied with pros Chad Thomas of West Pines Golf Club in Douglasville and Greg Edwards of East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Kramer won the playoffs on the first hole with a birdie. Jin Chung, a professional from Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, finished with a 64 and jumped to fourth place at 5 under 139. Amateur David Li, a junior at Georgia State, was fifth with 4 under 140. Royak wins Georgia Mid-Am in playoffs Bob Royak of Alpharetta shot a 66th final round and survived a one-hole playoff series with Taylor Smith of Brookhaven to win the Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Columbus. Royak, the 2019 American Senior Amateur Champion, started the final round four-headed. Royaks' 18 tee shot narrowly missed the left fairway resulting in a bogey and forced a playoff series, which he won on the first hole. David Ford, left, of Peachtree Corners, and Kelly Chinn, of Glen Falls, Va., Were the stroke play medalists in the 6th US Amateur Four-Ball with a total of 36 holes of 16 under par 127, one out of the championship. rating mark. The 2021 American Amateur Four-Ball will be played at Chambers Bay at University Place, Washington on Sunday, May 23, 2021 (Robert Beck / USGA) Credit: USGA Museum Credit: USGA Museum Ford medalist at American four-ball championship David Ford of Peachtree Corners and his partner Kelly Chinn of Virginia were medalists at the American Amateur Four Ball Championship in Chambers Bay. Ford, who signed with North Carolina, and Chinn, who is heading to Duke, had rounds 62-65 to earn the No.1 seed. Ford and Chinn reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated 3 and 1 by future champions Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera. Georgia had other representatives reaching the match-play part. Losers in the first round were Chad Branton of Cartersville and Kyle Hosick of Calhoun, Carter Loflin of Duluth and Wells Williams of Mississippi, Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners and Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek, Georgia Putting Championship kicks off in October The Georgia State Golf Association, Georgia Section PGA and Bobby Jones Golf Course recently announced the creation of the first Georgia Putting Championship. The Dan Yates Putting Course at Bobby Jones Golf Course will host the Championship Finals on October 31. The championship will include professional, amateur, team and mixed divisions. Regional qualifiers will be held statewide over the next few months.







