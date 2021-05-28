The heartwarming story behind Kate Middletons’ pink dress





When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton keeps her choices intentional. While she never strayed too far from the classic look she adores, Middleton will often mark an occasion with a special and appropriate clothing choice. On last year’s royal tour of Ireland, she packed an all-green wardrobe; when it’s time for Wimbledon, Middleton opts for his best tennis whites. Today in Edinburgh, the Duchess took the idea of ​​aligning style and situation a step further thanks to special fan Mila Sneddon, a five-year-old cancer patient. After a video chat where Mila revealed that pink was her favorite color, Middleton arrived to greet her in a pastel ME + EM shirt dress. Mila Sneddon WPA Pool The Duchess was first introduced to Mila when she starred in Hang in there: a portrait of our nation in 2020. The book, published by the National Portrait Gallery, features 100 portraits taken at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Comprised of submissions from ordinary people rather than professional photographers, the finalists were chosen via a selection panel led by Middleton, who also wrote the introduction to the books. One of the most compelling entries was the Shielding Mila photo, which depicts Sneddon and his father Scott kissing through a glass shield while in hospital receiving chemotherapy treatments for leukeMila . Moved by the photo, Middleton reached out to the family and set up a video chat last fall. During the conversation, Mila revealed that her favorite color is pink and Middleton promised that she would wear the shade if they met in person. True to her word, when the child was invited to Holyroodhouse, the Duchess greeted her in whimsical pastels. Kate and Mila JANE BARLOW On its own, the ME + EM Shirt Dress is eye-catching, tea-length and easy to wear, with or without its matching belt. Paired with a floral mask from Amaia Kids, pastel pumps from Emmy London and Missoma earrings, it fits perfectly with the understated pieces the Duchess prefers. Still, the cotton candy hue uplifted things. A festive shade that brought a smile to a child’s face when she met her royal hero, the dress was exactly the right look for the occasion.

