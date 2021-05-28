Fashion
Nordstrom’s semi-annual sale has arrived Save up to 50%
Its time, folks! It happens! Nordstroms’ epic biannual sale is back for another round of major markdowns. We were talking about clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and kids, along with makeup, skincare, and great home picks to help you get that 2021 refresh you’ve been craving. For up to 50% off, of course!
This sale has already started and you have until June 6, 2021 to grab these offers. Of course, your favorites might sell out before then, so be sure to shop quickly. Have your cart shipped to you or pick up your choices quickly and securely with Curbside Pickup.
Ready to see our own must-see picks? We know we can’t wait to share them with you!
Our absolute favorite:As soon as we saw that this sale was live, we scrambled to find Tory Burch parts on sale, and we weren’t disappointed. We love theseMinnie Travel Ballerinas, and nearly 2,000 Nordstrom reviews do it too! Not your style? Check all women’s Tory Burch offers at Nordstrom!
17 of the best-selling sales categories in Nordstrom’s semi-annual sale
1. Dresses
Our absolute favorite:We can’t get enough of the delicate floral print on this beltFrench Connection Dress. The blue, yellow and green colors on the flowing white background It was $ 148, now it’s only $ 89!
Find out all women dress deals at Nordstrom!
2. Tops
Our absolute favorite: We want to wear this Sanctuary button-down blouse everywhere, all the time. Such an easy outfit upgrade. Originally $ 79, it now starts at $ 33!
Find out all best deals for women at Nordstrom!
3. Sports clothing
Our absolute favorite: There is no better feeling than finding a pair ofZella Leggings on sale. That hazy pair of tie-dye used to cost $ 79, but now it’s only $ 47!
Find out all sportswear offers for women at Nordstrom!
4. Jeans
Our absolute favorite:These buttons flyGood Legs skinny jeans ofKhloe kardashians A good American brand is going to be so flattering on everyone. They were $ 159, and now they’re only $ 95!
Find out all women’s jeans / denim offers at Nordstrom!
5. Lingerie
Our absolute favorite:This pretty roseMadewell lace bralette is so sweet that we want to grab a few. How can we resist when they are at $ 13 by $ 32?
Find out all lingerie deals for women at Nordstrom!
6. Swimwear
Our absolute favorite:How flatteringChelsea28 one-piece? It gets even bigger the more you watch it. Have you noticed those scalloped edges? This swimsuit was $ 89, but now it’s only $ 53!
Find out all womens swimwear deals at Nordstrom!
7. Skirts
Our absolute favorite:We love our faux leather jackets, but incorporating more faux leather into your outfit is totally on trend right now. This BOSS perforated faux-leather skirt is such a chic way to do it. It was $ 248, now it’s only $ 149!
Find out all women skirt deals at Nordstrom!
8. Shoes
Our absolute favorite:Plus, the Tory Burch flats above were going to need a pair of these leather shoes. Vince Camuto Sandals especially now that they have gone from $ 80 to $ 48!
Find out all women’s shoe deals at Nordstrom!
9. Bags
Our absolute favorite:All of our favorite fashionable celebrities wear Cult Gaia, and now it’s our turn with this summershoulder bag. Originally $ 298, it’s now $ 209!
Find out all handbag deals at Nordstrom!
10. Men’s shirts
Our absolute favorite: This wrinkle resistantBonobos button-down shirt wicks moisture and looks super crisp with its crisp checks! It was $ 98, now it’s only $ 59!
Find out all men’s shirts deals at Nordstrom!
11. Girls’ clothes
Our absolute favorite: Honestly, this ginghamruffle sleeve dress is so cute that we want it in adult size too. Originally $ 35, it’s now $ 21!
Find out all girls clothing deals at Nordstrom!
12. Boys’ clothing
Our absolute favorite: When it’s time to get dressed, grab thatshort-sleeved poplin shirt. It was $ 35, but now you can get it back for just $ 21!
Find out all boys clothing deals at Nordstrom!
13. Home decor
Our absolute favorite:How could we ever pass up a deal on a Casper Weighted Blanket? It was originally $ 169, but now you can grab one for $ 144!
Find out all interior design offers at Nordstrom!
14. Electronics and technology for the home
Our absolute favorite:How cool is this futuristLexon lamp? It is easily portable and has seven color settings! Better yet, of course, is that it goes from $ 50 to $ 30!
Find out all electronic and technological offers for the home at Nordstrom!
15. Luggage and travel
Our absolute favorite: Voyager is back on the table and celebrated with new baggage! Our choice is this majorly stylishThule Hardside Luggage! It was $ 500, but now you can claim one for $ 399.96!
Find out all luggage and travel offers at Nordstrom!
16. Lip makeup
Our absolute favorite: Were so excited to be able to show our smile more this summer so you can bet our lips stand out with thisMAC lipstick. Originally $ 19, it’s now $ 11!
Find out all lip makeup deals at Nordstrom!
17. Skin care
Our absolute favorite: Adding a good tonic to your skin care routine can make a huge difference in balancing your skin tone. Try thatToner Bephies Beauty Supply while its marked down from $ 30 to $ 18!
Find out all skin care deals at Nordstrom!
Do you want more? Shop the entire Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale here before time runs out!
